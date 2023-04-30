Belafonte exits Banana Boat to enjoy island in the Hades

Harry Belafonte only had to belt out “Day-O” for the audience to go bananas at his concerts. This was the Banana Boat song, but the audience was not going bananas because of the Banana in the song—it was a hit like no other back then.

Not today. Many an avid listener would give up before exhausting the three minutes and 52 seconds runtime of Banana Boat. Few today can celebrate a legend like Belafonte for Banana Boat. So here is one. We Are the World, that 1985 all-stars classic featuring the likes of Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

It was Belafonte’s impetus behind We Are the World. He wanted a benefit single for African famine relief. To line up a younger generation of performers, he enlisted music manager Ken Kragen, who got Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson to write the song and gathered dozens of other 1980s hitmakers.

Belafonte himself didn’t claim one of the lead vocal spots; he just joined the backup chorus.

Back to Banana Boat, the standout song from Belafonte’s 1956 album—“Calypso”, was one of the hits with which the Harlem-born son of West Indian immigrants almost single-handedly ignited a craze for Caribbean music. A craze in the Americas was a global craze. Calypso, which included songs such as Jamaican Farewell and Brown Skin Girl, reached the top of the Billboard album chart shortly after its release in 1956 and stayed there for 31 weeks.

Banana Boat originates from the old Jamaican folk song Day dah light. It tells of the trials and tribulations of dock workers who loaded bananas at night. They would work while singing about their hard work and their wishes – the kind of consolation that also encouraged and gave them strength to persevere.

Banana Boat resonated with not just Latinos and immigrants but almost everyone. Even those richer than rivers try to identify with poverty and the struggles of life and this is a song that fit every bill of such—at least lyrically. Belafonte picked this Jamaican folk and turned the drudgery of it all into an emotive hit.

The catch is that when Belafonte dropped out of George Washington High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1944, he was relegated to manual labour on the ship. He didn’t see combat, but experienced that banana boat life. There is hardly any musicality in Banana Boat, but the lyrics are everything you call gold. This was before Elvis Presley had made it in life, and the Calypso album was said to be the first album by a single artist to sell more than a million copies.

Harold George Belafonte Jr. was born on March 1, 1927, in New York City, to poor Caribbean immigrants. His father worked as a cook on merchant ships and abandoned the family when Belafonte was young.

Belafonte also spent some of his boyhood in Jamaica – his mother’s native country – where he witnessed Black Jamaicans mistreated by colonial administrators. He returned to New York City’s Harlem neighbourhood by 1940 to live with his mother, Melvine, who struggled to hold her family together amid grinding poverty.

Such a background made it easy to see how Banana Boat struck chords with the audience. But it was different from Island in the Sun. This light and airy song was as infectious as it was controversial. First, Belafonte wrote the song for the 1957 film, Island in the Sun, which contained the suggestion of a romance between his character and a White woman played by Joan Fontaine.

Then comes the lyrics. To some, it details the simple life on a Caribbean Island. But to many, it was about escaping reality by “spending some time forever”—being high on heroin.

On Tuesday, Belafonte, who was known for virtually everything (good looks, wealth, generosity, talent and immense dedication to the civil rights movement), died at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He was 96.

A career to behold

CNN said Belafonte was a man blessed with looks, wealth and fame, a man who could have been content with being the King of Calypso. But one who made another choice – and achieved his biggest contributions offstage.

Although Belafonte continued to perform into his later life, his music career lasted slightly longer than the brief flirtations he had with the theatre. But these were the least of his concerns anyway.

Belafonte had the looks and he enjoyed it. Early in his career, he claimed he owed his success to the lightness of his skin (his paternal grandfather and maternal grandmother were White).

Of course, this did not go down well with the Black community at a time of racial divide. But his looks were getting him the fat contracts—he used the looks to smash the racial barriers.

Promoted as the “King of Calypso” by RCA Victor, his record company, Belafonte had to brush aside criticism from Trinidadians who saw his claim to calypso as way too pretentious.

To them, calypso was an identity and Trinidad is widely acknowledged as the birthplace of that highly rhythmic music, where an annual competition is held to choose a calypso king.

It was inconceivable that a man who pulled off a few songs that rode on nostalgic attachment to his deplorable background would be the king of calypso.

No purist

But Belafonte did not let this chagrin get to him. He never claimed to be a purist when it came to calypso, let alone the king of calypso. He just loved folk music, he said.

“Purism is the best cover-up for mediocrity,” he told The New York Times in 1959. “If there is no change, we might just as well go back to the first ‘ugh,’ which must have been the first song.”

Writing in The New York Times, Peter Keepnews says at a time when segregation was still widespread and Black faces were still a rarity on screens, Belafonte’s ascent to the upper echelon of show business was historic. “He was not the first Black entertainer to transcend racial boundaries; Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and others had achieved stardom before him. But none had made as much of a splash as he did, and for a while, no one in music, Black or White, was bigger,” Keepnews writes.

The life of a banana boat dock worker, who gets the kind of fame and money such as Belafonte had gained, was inescapable from activism. Early in his career, Belafonte befriended Martin Luther King Jr and became not just a lifelong friend but also an ardent supporter of the civil rights activist.

As a Black celebrity, Belafonte became the quest for racial equality he personified. He funded students’ protest movements, as well as Luther’s organisation, including providing funds for the activist’s bail and later maintaining an insurance policy on his life, making sure the family was taken care of after Luther was assassinated in 1968.

He would later tell the media that he “hated getting called at 3am to bail some cats out of jail” but admitted he accepted his role. Yet as generous as he was with Luther, Belafonte knew when to draw lines. In 2013, he sued Luther’s children in a dispute over documents that he said were his property and that the children said belonged to the Luther estate. Belafonte retained possession of the property.

His dedication to equality and civil rights was cast brighter in Kenya in 1963, during independence celebrations. Belafonte and singer Miriam Makeba were invited to sing after which Jomo Kenyatta sat him down at the head table, right next to Prince Philip.

Controversial

Controversy keeps a man of good looks, fame and money company. Belafonte might not have had a litany of them but he was in the pit.

When he divorced his first wife in 1957, and married Julie Robinson, who had been the only White member of Katherine Dunham’s dance troupe, The Amsterdam News wrote, “Many Negroes are wondering why a man who has waved the flag of justice for his race should turn from a Negro wife to a White wife.”

The thing is that Belafonte could not live on one side just for his skin. He had to live life. After all, he had ruefully indicated in a media interview that although he sang music with “roots in the Black culture of American Negroes, Africa and the West Indies,” most of his fans were White.

Add his role in the 1957 movie Island in the Sun, which contained the suggestion of a romance between his character and Joan Fontaine, and Belafonte stoked the fury of the Blacks in television appearances with White female singers – Petula Clark in 1968, Julie Andrews in 1969 – with sponsors threatening to cut him short. Belafonte first married Marguerite Byrd in 1948. They had two children, Adrienne Biesemeyer and Shari Belafonte, who survive him, as do his two children by Robinson—Gina Belafonte and David; and eight grandchildren. He and Robinson divorced in 2004, and he married Pamela Frank, a photographer, in 2008, and she survives him, too, along with a stepdaughter, Sarah Frank; a stepson, Lindsey Frank; and three step-grandchildren.