Bemba Omufuuyi’s love affair with the saxophone

Briefly talk about yourself.

I am Joseph Emmanuel Bemba, most people know me as Bemba Joem “Omufuuyi”. I am 32 years old and married with two children. I went to Nswanjere Junior Seminary, then Nyenga Minor Seminary for my secondary education. My parents are Mr Godfrey Bemba (RIP) and Ms Sophia Nayiga. I am a saxophonist and a graduate of Development Studies from St Lawrence University plus Music from Makerere University.

Did you want to become a priest?

No, my parents chose the schools but l dreamt of becoming a priest in my childhood. In Senior Two, I was suspended and that killed my morale of pursuing priesthood.

When did you start playing the saxophone?

I used to play piano in church and also trained in some church choirs around Kampala. But between 2013 and 2014, I shifted interest from piano to the saxophone when I was finalising my first degree. I realised that saxophone would earn me some income.

What inspired you to play the saxophone?

I owned one but I used not to play it. My Mum had bought me one in 2011 through the brass band Training of Rural Women Uganda, an organisation in Wakiso District where she was a coordinator. Originally, my interest was in playing keyboard but in 2013, I started learning it and played it in Mapeera Nabulagala Catholic parish church. When I graduated in 2014, I job-hunted in vain. Thus,I decided to employ myself.

Also, in my second year of my first degree in 2012, one of our lecturers who used to teach us entrepreneurship, said when you are investing, invest in something you love. At that point, I asked myself what do I love most. I realized I love playing musical instruments. So I decided to invest time in learning the saxophone. I gave it at least one hour every day. I invested my skills, energy and meagre income into learning saxophone and it worked out for me.

Why did you go back to study another course?

I went back to study Music because I wanted to become a professional saxophonist. In 2019, I applied at Makerere and I was admitted.

What have you benefited from saxophone?

Saxophone has exposed me to many people and also paying part of my tuition. When I was going back to school I was planning to pay for myself tuition and I did a part of it but things were not easy because studying and then looking for money was really tiresome. But during the course, At the beginning of my second year, I got a scholarship from Young Artist Exchange Programme (YEP) in the Netherlands. I met them through my saxophone gigs.

So, I used the money from the saxophone to pay transport, food and other basics.

How did you balance books and business?

At times I got performances during class, but I had to cancel them and recommended them to my fellow saxophonists. I focused on gigs that came at the weekend and those that came late evening after classes. I always prioritised books and gigs that came later.

What do you think most people like about you?

I have people who would just listen to an audio and tell that it is me without being told. The way I create melody on an instrument and the touch, one of my friends said, ‘if you want people to dance on the saxophone, call Bemba’.

How many instrumentals can you play?

I play piano and guitar. I stopped playing the trumpet six years ago.

When did you start playing musical instruments?

I started playing piano in Primary Six. I did beginner lessons with my music teacher at Nswanjere Junior Seminary. But I considered and started playing a saxophone in Senior One at Nyange Seminary in Jinja.

How did you develop your passion for the saxophone?

Starting out, I loved the saxophone but my passion grew after playing it in 2013.

Your challenges include…?

When people book you for example, there is a time when the exam time table came out and the exams fell on dates that already booked performances. You may have a client who booked and paid you half of the money. The date was free but then you realised there was an exam falling on the same date. I gave the give to someone I trust. But, there were always clients who only preferred to send them to others.

I had one phone that I had to use for classes and business. This was disturbing, especially during Covid- 19 lockdown because there was a time I was attending online classes and someone called me for a gig. You can imagine what happened.

What are some of the events you have ever performed at?

I went to Ethiopia in 2017 for the African Festival with a band. We were playing for Dr Jose Chameleone. Another one was his Hit after Hit concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval plus Sabasaba concert in 2018.