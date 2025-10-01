Beyond the uniform and boots: valerian's fusion of arts in conserving wildlife

He wears the boots of a ranger and carries the voice of a performer. To Valerian Kisambira, conservation is more than law enforcement—it is storytelling, song, and drama that move hearts as much as they protect species. From the forests of Mt. Elgon to the theatre stage in Kampala, Kisambira has built a career that fuses two worlds many thought incompatible. Through his work with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and his artistic platform Ugaborns Entertainment, he has shown how performance can inspire communities, heal divisions, and ignite pride in protecting Uganda’s natural heritage.

As Ugaborns marks ten years with the bold new production Scandalous! Onobiwulir!! this October, Kisambira reflects on his journey, the challenges of being a ranger-artist, and why he believes stories can sometimes save wildlife where rifles cannot.

What was the pivotal moment that convinced you that storytelling could be as powerful as law enforcement in protecting wildlife?

For me, they were never separate. Even before I became a ranger, I believed performing arts could be a powerful force for change. At Makerere University, I was influenced by Theatre for Development, which showed me how music, dance, and drama can educate, heal, and inspire entire communities. When I joined UWA in 2015, I didn’t leave my artistic identity behind—I brought it with me. Performing arts break barriers. They move people emotionally, and that emotional connection is what leads to lasting change.

Many rangers are defined by boots and rifles, yet you’ve added rhythm, drama, and song. Did you ever face resistance or skepticism when introducing art into conservation?

Yes, both inside and outside conservation circles. Some colleagues questioned whether drama or music belonged in “serious” work. Others dismissed me because I studied Drama and Film. But I knew the value of what I brought, and communities soon proved it. They sang the songs, discussed the plays, and began changing behavior. That’s when even skeptics realized conservation isn’t just boots and rifles—it’s about hearts and minds. My immediate supervisor Afande Vanice Mirembe, who is the Manager, Conservation Education and Awareness, and Afande Julius Biryabagaruka, Officer Conservation Education and Awareness.

Looking back, what was the pivotal moment that convinced you storytelling could be as powerful as law enforcement in protecting wildlife?

A: In 2019 during World Wildlife Day celebrations in Arua, I introduced Music, Dance, and Drama into school competitions. The performances brought poaching, deforestation, and human-wildlife conflict to life in a way speeches never could. One elderly man told me, “I saw my own son in one of those stories,” and later became a community informant for UWA. That showed me drama doesn’t just tell stories—it changes hearts, and that’s sometimes stronger than enforcement.

For those who don’t know you beyond the uniform or the stage, who is Valerian Kisambira at heart?

A storyteller driven by purpose and powered by passion. I love people, I love nature, and I believe one voice can ignite change.

What inspires you most, nature, people, or stories?

It’s the combination. Nature gives me the cause, people give me the purpose, and stories give me the platform.

When you’re not working, what do you enjoy?

Watching films, reading, family time, and quiet walks in nature—not for patrol, but to reflect and create. Some of my best work, like Akapapula and The Sweet Smiles, was born in those moments.

Who has influenced your journey most?

Within UWA, Affande Sharon Kamuganga and Affande Margret Kasumba inspire me with their leadership and artistry. My immediate supervisor Afande Vanice Mirembe, who is the Manager, Conservation Education and Awareness, and Afande Julius Biryabagaruka, Officer Conservation Education and Awareness. Artistically, I admire Okot p’Bitek and Chinua Achebe. Among rangers, my deepest inspiration comes from the fallen heroes I honor in my song Fallen Rangers.

Valerian Kisambira on duty. PHOTO/COURTESY

Your song Fallen Rangers honors conservation heroes. What inspired it?

Grief and gratitude. I’ve lost colleagues. When I perform the song before their families, it’s emotional but also healing. It shows their loved ones did not die in vain.

Taasa Ekkula turned primetime TV into a national conservation campaign. What impact did it have?

It reached people beyond official channels. Taxi drivers would say, “Now I understand why pangolins matter.” Drama humanized policies, turning laws into relatable stories.

How does your performance style change with different audiences?

At memorials, it’s reverence. For communities, humor and relatable characters. At national campaigns, it’s about pride. The core message is the same, but delivery shifts.

You hold qualifications in both Drama and Conservation. How do you balance the two?

I don’t separate them. It’s one mission—conservation—with two tools: knowledge and expression.

Through Ugaborns Entertainment, you’ve nurtured young talent for a decade. What role can youth and art play in conservation?

Youth are the future, and art is their language. When they sing or act about wildlife, they internalize those values and influence peers. Art gives them the power to lead change.

Ugaborns Entertainment turns 10 this October with Scandalous! Onobiwulir!!. What should audiences expect?

A rollercoaster of drama, humor, suspense, and real Ugandan issues. It’s bold and unforgettable.





Why was this production chosen to mark 10 years?

It’s our most ambitious yet. It challenges us and the audience, representing how far we’ve come and where we’re going.

What do you hope first-time audiences take away?

Entertainment, yes, but also questions and reflection. I want them to leave seeing the world a little differently.

You often frame conservation as a human story, not just a fight against poaching. Why?

Because humans are at the heart of both the problem and solution. When people feel connected to wildlife, they protect it.

What works better in changing attitudes—law enforcement or storytelling?

Both matter. Laws stop immediate harm, but stories change hearts forever.

Ten years from now, how would you like to be remembered?

As the ranger who gave conservation a human face and a beating heart.

Between the jungle and the stage, which feels most like home?

Both. The jungle grounds me, the stage lifts me. But true home is being with communities—preaching conservation, whether under a tree or under stage lights.

What’s one ranger story you’ve never told in your art?

The human side of dealing with communities after wildlife attacks. It’s painful but powerful—transforming anger into understanding. One day, that story deserves to be told.



