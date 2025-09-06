Building resilience, hope via art pieces

Sometimes, the inspiration for an art piece can come from the most unusual place. Other times, from familiar lived experiences. Among the 24 compelling paintings that Bright Arinaitwe Ntakky, alias Master Ntakky, displayed at his debut solo art exhibition—Ija Nkutebeze: Memories, Reflections, Perspectives—last month was Anticipation. The painting is the very embodiment of what the exhibition, which ran from August 1 to 30 at the Nommo Gallery in Kampala, promised—telling stories of strength, resilience and hope. Anticipation shows a lone figure, vividly outlined in contrast to their surroundings, standing with a broom in one hand and a phone in the other. “They pull back a curtain, eyes fixed on the busy world yonder—a scene of aeroplanes in motion, motorcycles zipping by, and the hum of a city that never slows. This window is more than a literal view; it’s a metaphorical threshold between what is and what can be,” the Ugandan contemporary visual artist, says.

No lost cause

The painting interrogates the psychological architecture of waiting, of dreaming, of longing. “It tells of a one Lawrence (real name) with whom I had an encounter back in time at university. He stood in the window, hopeless, as an exam took place. He had not cleared school fees. He had dreams of one day flying, one day driving, one day owning a big business and mansion in the city, one day having a family of his own,” Master Ntakky says. “Yet here he was, bereft of hope. I greeted him from behind, felt his rough hands, hands of a lad who would walk from Gayaza to Kyambogo University on foot (about 30 kilometres), without breakfast, to study, and go back to graze cattle for a Good Samaritan, who gave him shelter and food.

He greeted me with a beautiful smile, yet there were evident tears of pain in his longing eyes. After narrating to me his ordeal, I held his hand, led him to the exam room and requested the lecturer to let him do the exam while I went to collect money for him,” he added. And then strength, resilience and hope spring eternal. “I gathered a few friends, went about the university with sheets of paper, collecting money from fellow students. By the end of the exam, we had got the needed Shs780,000 and an extra Shs70,000. Lawrence shed tears of joy when he saw us in sweat, pushing the limits for him. Later on, I took him to the Dean of Students, who gave him a job to work as a porter in the university while studying. He went on to graduate and is now happily living and pursuing his dreams,” Master Ntakky discloses.

“This wonderful art piece is a wakeup call to us who are caught in between the pursuit of dreams and the harsh lack of means to achieve them. That while we hope on, while we believe on, while we pray on, help will come, answers will show up, God will not forget us. We should never give up. It is also an invitation to those who can hold someone else’s hand, in love and grace. We never know how far our little acts of kindness can go to change and inspire lives,” he adds. It is evident that Master Ntakky is not short on anecdotes. He rolls out another while speaking to another painting—Frequency of the Gender. In it, a pulchritudinous woman stands at the centre, her posture suggestive of confidence, her body inviting, as if on display.

This, he offers, is what Ugandans have come to know as Kwetega. And so goes Master Ntakky’s anecdote: “I met a gorgeous lady friend, a few years ago, separated from her lover and struggling to stay afloat. She needed Shs30,000 to fuel her borrowed car. Three or so years later, I received a call from the same lady, inviting me to provide art for her many apartments. ‘How did you make the money in so less a period?’ I inquired, breath taken. She smiled calmly and never gave me an answer. I concluded that men and women are probably not equally positioned, in the grand scheme of things.”

Other paintings

Elsewhere, the painting Out of the Eater is about one Angella. She grew up a tender shoot, Master Ntakky offers. Loved, pampered and sheltered from life’s harsh realities. “But in a gruesome twist of fate, cancer claimed her beloved mother, her guiding light, and soon after, her husband, the love of her youth, leaving her with three little blossoms,” the artist adds. The weight of grief crushed her. As if that was not enough, the cruel sting of fate struck again when thieves broke in, stealing her last possessions and memories, leaving her and her children traumatised and shattered. In the depths of sorrow, Angella cried to the Heavens.

And in a stunning moment of profound solace, two rose flowers grew outside her bedroom window, their petals unfolding like tender promises of hope, a poignant reminder of resurrection and renewal, of the promise that one day she would be reunited with her loved ones in glory. Master Ntakky describes his art piece as “a visual psalm.” It, he goes on to note, “calmly reminds us that even in loss and grief, something beautiful can grow, that pain can translate to hope and strength.” Master Ntakky can’t resist the urge to tell another anecdote when speaking to the painting titled The Mask.

The piece has someone removing a mask from his face with the words ‘shame’, ‘belonging’, ‘makeup’ and ‘strong’, among others. “I once witnessed a man being stripped naked, revealing the truth he had hidden for years. He had lived most of his life disguised as a woman. When asked why, he shared his painful story. Born with female features that made him the target of ridicule, he’d adopted a different identity to cope,” he says. “Most people wear masks. For various reasons. Maybe to protect the ones they love from the hard truths that might break them. Maybe to give themselves time enough to deal with ‘issues at hand.’ But mostly, because they fear how society will judge them if they let go.

We feign strength, courage, love, etc, longing for acceptance, for belonging, for meaning. We fear the stigma, the rejection, the shame that might come with opening up, with removing the veil, with letting go of the lies,” he adds. The painting Who Am I? depicts a human figure with a hood covering the head and a question mark in the space of the face. “The art piece”, Master Ntakky says, “captures the universal journey of identity. “In the sacred stillness between quietness and awakening, we stand, cloaked not in fabric, but in uncertainty. Our form is a shadow, our face, a question. Not one asked aloud, but one that pulses quietly beneath the skin: Who am I?” he explains.

Paradoxes of life

Ija Nkutebeze was not merely a catalogue of paintings, Bruno Ruganzu, the curator of the exhibition, says. It was a soulful journey through the paradoxes of life—pain and beauty, silence and chaos, stillness and revolution. “At the heart of the collection lies the titular piece, Ija Nkutebeze, an evocative portrayal of the crucifixion—not just as a moment of tragedy but as the birthplace of redemptive peace. The works in this catalogue trace threads of identity, gender, memory, suffering, survival, legacy, and hope, weaving them into a visual psalm that pulses with colour, texture, and emotional truth,” Mr Ruganzu notes.