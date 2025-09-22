Bukomansimbi to the world

Like has always been at previous Miss Uganda events, friends and relatives show support by wearing T-shirts with pictures and names of the contestants they support, carry placards and make a lot of noise whenever their names are mentioned.

The more support, in their minds, the higher the chances for their candidate winning. Far from the truth. For the top positions of Miss Uganda, it is a combination of many things, including brains, beauty, aura and confidence.

On Saturday evening, 22-year-old Trivia Elle Muhoza was more than that.

She had the support from the crowd, gave the right answers and oozes beauty! Putting all that into consideration, there was no wonder that she emerged fairest of them all and thus crowned Miss Uganda 2025 at a colourful event held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Her response to the question of how she would encourage/advise Ugandans to clean the city, Muhoza replied that she would push for a recycling culture. Besides the crown, Muhoza drove away in a brand new Toyota Wish and will represent Uganda at the Miss World pageant. With the crown, the new queen, who hails from Bukomansimbi District, hopes to empower single mothers, especially those who have gone through domestic violence. At the grand finale night, the contestants responded with eloquence and confidence when judges asked questions ranging from health to personal aspirations, leadership and environmental conservation among others.

The First Runner-Up, Agatha Drakes Keine, was also named Multimedia Queen and Miss Photogenic, while Faith Kirabo, the Second Runner-Up was named Miss Beach Beauty. Brenda Nanyonjo, the CEO Miss Uganda Foundation, was elated at the turnout.

“What a night! It has been a long journey and we have seen the growth and development of the girls. Only one was crowned but they are all winners in their own right,” she said. She also expressed gratitude to the sponsors who supported the Foundation to hold an event of that magnitude.

Between runway sequences, the audience immersing in the palate of the fruity and smooth V&A sherry and the inevitable joy of the crowning moment, attendees were treated to entertainment from the soulful Tracy Mellon, Abeeka Band, Rn’B veteran Aziz Azion whose classic hits such as Wampisa and Nkumila Omukwano among others brought nostalgia to the audience.

Grace Nakimera was the surprise act and after spending years without stepping on stage, the audience welcomed her with open arms and sang along to her hits; Onyambanga, Kawonawo and her latest, Osanyusiza.

Other winners

Miss Congeniality – Gillians Akot

Top Model – Patricia Nairuba

Miss Rising Woman –

Aminah Nalubega

Miss Photogenic–

Agatha Drakes Keine

Miss Personality –

Bathsheba Gift Namugga

Miss Talent –

Rebecca Akampulira

Miss Beach Beauty –

Faith Kirabo

President Class of 2025/2026 – Elizabeth Jemimah Nelima