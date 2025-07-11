Uganda may be a tiny dot on the map, but somehow, we keep showing up in the world’s group chats. You might miss us while zooming in on East Africa, but if you look closely, that is us sandwiched between drama and destiny. And despite potholes, power blackouts, and price hikes on fuel, we are out here exporting talent, shaking global tables, and collecting wins.

All by way of Uganda. Khaman Maluach , NBA’s 10th overall draft pick by the Phoenix Suns. Born in South Sudan, yes, but he was forged in the firewood kitchens and dusty playgrounds of Kawempe. His basketball journey began after a boda guy, our unofficial career guidance counsellor yelled, “You're too tall to just walk, go play basketball!” And that was it.

He walked 45 minutes to a makeshift court, dodged stray dogs and gossiping aunties, rose through NBA Academy Africa, and now stands tall in valley. If there is anything, this story taught us is we need to pay closer attention to what the boda guys are telling us , I know many of us just replying in affirmation to anything they mention yet they could be carrying your prophecy.

Then there is Zohran Mamdani, born in Kampala, raised in Queens now the Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City. Son to political heavyweight Mahmood Mamdani and legendary filmmaker Mira Nair. That is the Uganda effect even when it kicks you out, Obote literally revoked his father’s citizenship but today we are proudly associated, we are happy to see Ugandans are out here collecting global points.



