Cantina Fiesta was more than music

Ndere Cultural Centre turned into a vibrant explosion of sound, dance and fashion on Saturday as Uganda joined the world in celebrating World Tequila Day. Being an event-filled weekend, the event started off with only a handful of people earlier in the day but after 9pm, the crowd started growing - typical Ugandans! Lilian Mbabazi opened the night with an electric set that reminded the crowd why she remains one of Uganda’s most celebrated vocalists, soulfully delivering hit after hit; from Danger, Kawa, Ddagala, to a nostalgic blast from some of her Blu*3 jams; Where You Are and Nsanyuka Nawe. Every note had the crowd singing in unison. Next up was a high-energy Mexican-inspired fashion show that paid tribute to the event’s title sponsor, Don Julio’s rich heritage – think bold colours, wide-brimmed hats, and unapologetic flair.

Kenya's MC Claudia Naisabwa

Rwanda’s Kivumbi King was next on stage and he brought a different kind of life. While some revellers were listening to him for the first time, others were seen singing along to his songs word for word, especially on songs such as Wait, Kikankane, Ola, Wine, and Sabrina - his collabo with Mike Kayihura & Dany Beats. The mood and tempo got higher when Uganda’s self-acclaimed G.O.A.T- A Pass, stormed the stage. His set was entirely live and the earlier worries of poor sound did not stop him from giving the crowd a blissful performance. He took moments to freestyle midway his performance – perhaps to prove the lyricist that he is. He took the crowd on a high-energy dancehall journey with hits such as Tuli Kubigere, Sida Mukyalo, Wuuyo, Babylon Bwoy, Chupa Ku Chupa, Mummy, Dididada and Guli Wano. His session was a full vibe.

He even invited Lilian Mbabazi back on stage to do their Memories jam before recalling Kivumbi King for yet another mashup. He wrapped up his set with the crowd favourite Turn Up the Vibe (ft. Ykee Benda) which he did as a sample with the crowd singing along as his backup. The night was not done yet. DJ Kasbaby, partnered with visiting female Kenyan Mc Claudia Naisabwa and a team of energetic dancers to a fire showcase. Before Kasbaby, revellers had seen DJ Lynda Ddane, DJ Aludah, and DJ Dash on the discs too. And then, just around midnight, it was time for the man of the hour. Nigeria’s Lojay. Performing crowd favourites like Moto!, Love & Attention, Sensational, his feature with Chris Brown & Davido, he had the audience wrapped around his finger. But it was his global hit Monalisa that brought the house down. Voices rang out, phones lit up the sky and in true fiesta mode, he shut down the Cantina Fiesta.



