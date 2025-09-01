CHAN 3rd place playoff offers much more than football

None of the three CHAN hosts managed to reach the semifinals of the tournament as they all exited at the quarterfinals, but there was more to the football game in the last stages for Uganda and Kenya.

Kenya hosted the finals of the tournament on Saturday between Morocco and Madagascar while Uganda hosted the 3rd place playoff at Namboole stadium.

To add spice to the encounter between Senegal and Sudan, Uganda was represented on the entertainment part with musicians Jose Chameleone, John Blaq, Vinka and Eijah Kitaka as well as dancers Triplets Ghetto Kids and Wakiso Kids.

By 3pm, the atmosphere was already electric with Elijah Kitaka, one of Swangz Avenue’s fast-rising stars, opening the show with his soulful yet energetic sound, doing songs such as Ekyange, Dawa and Nothing, setting the tone for an afternoon where music met passion.

After Kitaka, John Blaq followed with his signature husky voice and bangers Do Dat, Obubadi and Romantic, among others that had sections of the crowd on their feet dancing.

Then came Vinka, who turned Namboole into a full-blown party. With tight choreography, unmatched charisma and incredible crowd control. She had fans screaming her name, proving why she remains one of Uganda’s most bankable stage performers.

Her set, enhanced by Swangz Avenue’s crisp sound engineering and stage lighting, was one of the night’s peaks. And when the legend Jose Chameleone stepped on stage, the stadium erupted. His grand entrance, commanding vocals, and carefully curated set list reminded everyone why he remains a cornerstone of Ugandan music.

Every note, every move pulled the crowd deeper into the excitement, blending nostalgia with sheer stage dominance.

But perhaps the show-stealers were the dancers. The Ghetto Kids, with their viral energy and infectious moves, proved yet again why they are a global phenomenon.

Wakiso Kids matched that intensity with raw talent and youthful exuberance, while Suuna Ben and Ali Breezy brought the kind of rhythm that makes Ugandan dance irresistible.

Together, they turned the stadium into a giant dancefloor. From start to finish, the event never lost its spark. It was not just entertainment, it was a celebration of Uganda’s music culture on an international stage.

Every performance looked and sounded flawless, giving fans a concert-like experience before the football even began.

By the time Sudan and Senegal lined up for kickoff, the mood in Namboole was already euphoric. Win or lose, the fans had gotten their money’s worth.