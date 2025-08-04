Chozen’s moment to shine





Chozen Blood, real name Patrick Musasizi, only settled for music as a serious career in 2015. That was after his return from the UK where he had been for two years studying a post-graduate course in tourism.

Prior to his studies, Chozen Blood had enjoyed a successful musical stint with two songs; Pressure Ya Love and Nalonda Gwe on which he collaborated with Walden. If it were another artiste, they would be celebrating 10 years in music with a title like ‘Ten years of Chozen’ or something related to that.

Chozen is not like other artistes. He decided to name his concert Love Jubilation concert and he dared hold it at Kampala Serena Hotel. In one of our earlier interviews with the artiste, he had told us he was a Christian who believed that everything happened for a reason and that God gave him a chance to be established again as a solo artiste.

Last Friday God showed up for him as he showcased his 10 years in the music business as a solo artiste. Yes Chozen Blood has had quite a number of hits, but that was not enough to attract fans to his debut concert, he needed all the luck from God and being a believer, it worked out well not in financial aspects but in the numbers that attended the concert.

It was not the best view at Serena Victoria Hall by 8pm as only a handful of revellers had made their way to the venue but at 10pm, just a few seats were empty in the hall.

Chozen Blood came on stage 15 minutes past 10pm, all covered up from head to toe in a golden shimmery outfit which in the end did not make any sense because a few seconds after coming and doing nothing on stage, his stage runner took it off him.

He started his performance five minutes later with Nebakulabako before proceeding with Slay Queen, Awunza, Kwendi and Byebyo, before leaving the stage for his first session.

Chosen Becky took over with Byabanji and Bankuza, incorporating in Afrigo Band’s Sikulimba and later Kyosaba. Chozen Blood returned for his second set, this time in a complete red outfit. He started this set while seated on a chair and started off giving praise to God with Hallelujah.

He then invited Noela, an upcoming artist to do Nalonda Gwe, one of his earlier songs with Walden before continuing with Nalozaako, Balance, Byakyalo and Munange. “Thank you for coming through.

Who am I, a humble person from Singo who has managed to have a successful concert here. It has not been easy but step by step I have reached here,” he said before inviting Eddy Kenzo, who was seated in the audience to entertain the crowd with at least one song.

Kenzo obliged but one song became four as the crowd was on their feet throughout his entire performance singing along to Nkulowozako, Nice,Nice and Lovely, Mbilo Mbilo and Stamina. Kenzo then invited Fik Fameica and Grenade to join him on stage.

The crowd by this time could not take it anymore. They had received more than what they had paid for. The three artistes were later joined by Lil Pazo and Green Daddy and they all did their songs simultaneously.

As Grenade was performinging Babandana, he handed the mic to Fic Fameica who did Buligita and then handed the microphone back to Grenade to do Nkuloga. Green Daddy joined in to do his Obuwomi and Lil Pazo with Enkudi.

By this time, the concert was at its peak and to keep it up there, Feffe Bussi came through and then Winnie Nwagi topped it off with Matala, Gyangu and Yitayo with Chozen. Despite performing earlier, Chosen Becky returned on stage to do her collaboration with Chozen Blood titled Wekwekule before they did Pressure Ya Love which she nailed.

“I have been hearing that the industry is full of intrigue but today, I have witnessed a lot of love from fellow artistes both in attendance and those who supported me on stage, thank you,” Chozen Blood added.

He went on to applaud his backline of the BTM band who did a tremendous job with the instrumentation. He also thanked his other sponsors and whoever did the best to see the concert happening. He ended the show at 1am with songs including Wadawa and Sharp Shooter.