Cindy Nachap crowned Miss Tourism
What you need to know:
The crowning of Miss Tourism last week was a night of glamour in celebration of beauty, culture, and talent. The highlight of the evening was the crowning of Cindy Kezia Nachap as Miss Tourism Uganda 2025, after garnering 316 points. In an emotional acceptance speech, Nachap dedicated her crown to her mother, “I would like to thank my mother for the support. I know most of the support came from my fans, but my mother kept pushing me even when I lost hope and did not believe in myself. She assured me I would make it to the top, and here I am tonight, taking the crown. I dedicate this victory to her.” In second place was Pauline Amusolo Leizel while Gabriella M. Akere took third position in this highly-contested pageant. Bridget Karungi was named Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Ambassador and Miss Conservation.
UWA Ambassador
This was one of the key awards of the night according to Stephen Masaba, UWA’s director of Tourism. “Karungi is knowledgeable, grounded, and I have no doubt she will represent Uganda very well, both nationally and internationally,” he said. Karungi will be offered a contract, a green card granting her access to all UWA-protected areas, and the honour of participating in the prestigious “Name a Gorilla” programme. Beyond the competition, the grand finale featured electrifying performances from Rachael K and Jonathan the Diva.
Rachael K’s gospel-inspired set was the night’s standout moment. Performing her bnew track, Special Day, Rachael K moved the audience to their knees in worship, declaring, “A year ago, I was singing for the world, but here this evening, I am singing for Jesus.” Her show-stopping act left the audience spiritually uplifted and musically satisfied. The Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 grand finale proved to be a night of grace, talent, and inspiration. From moments of suspense to heartfelt speeches and powerful performances, it highlighted the true spirit of tourism, culture, and Ugandan pride.