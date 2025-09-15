Cindy Nachap crowned Miss Tourism

The crowning of Miss Tourism last week was a night of glamour in celebration of beauty, culture, and talent. The highlight of the evening was the crowning of Cindy Kezia Nachap as Miss Tourism Uganda 2025, after garnering 316 points. In an emotional acceptance speech, Nachap dedicated her crown to her mother, “I would like to thank my mother for the support. I know most of the support came from my fans, but my mother kept pushing me even when I lost hope and did not believe in myself. She assured me I would make it to the top, and here I am tonight, taking the crown. I dedicate this victory to her.” In second place was Pauline Amusolo Leizel while Gabriella M. Akere took third position in this highly-contested pageant. Bridget Karungi was named Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Ambassador and Miss Conservation.