Colour, music and vibes in Karamoja





Far-flung Nakapiripirit’s atmosphere was thick with human activity and drumbeats. Women twirled in vibrant checkered skirts, their laughter mingling with the chants of men, whose bodies glistened with red paint. Children darted between stalls selling roasted goat meat and local brews, while elders sat on local stools, their heads crowned with ostrich-feathered hats of green, orange, red and Uganda’s national colours.

This was the Karamoja Cultural Festival in full swing, a week-long celebration of peace and heritage in a region too often defined by cattle raids and conflict. For the people of Karamoja, this gathering was more than just colour and dance. It was a declaration that their land is rich with culture, history, and unfulfilled promise.

If you are familiar with the Netflix show Wednesday, whose protagonist is allergic to colour, you would know she would not survive in Karamoja. Here, colour is not just decoration- it is woven into the very fabric of identity. Brightly patterned wrappers swirled like painted canvases as women danced, their skirts rising and falling with every twist of their waists. The checkered designs would make even a proud Scot envious of his kilt. Men, tall and lean, strode through the crowd, some draped in “Boy Scout” attire reminiscent of law enforcement, while others coated their bodies in crimson paint to evoke the fierce warriors of old.

The most striking figures were the self-appointed “cultural ministers,” distinguished by a single ostrich feather perched atop knitted bucket hats or berets. Their attire signified pride and leadership, turning the streets into a catwalk of traditional flair. Even the music told a story. Stereo speakers blared traditional beats that seamlessly transitioned into modern club bangers, igniting impromptu dance circles. As different Karimojong tribes paraded through town, they would pause mid-procession to dance with anyone whose feet couldn’t resist the rhythm.

Among the colourful revellers was Mark Nangiro, a proud Pokot tribesman from Amudat. His striking appearance, a septum ring adorned with a bean leaf-sized metal plate, matched the intensity of his words. “We are together, we are brothers. People of Kaabong, Kotido, Amudat, Nakapiripirit, and Moroto. We are peaceful. We love this event of culture day, and we hope the government improves it.” His words captured the festival’s deeper meaning. Once plagued by inter-tribal raids and violence, Karamoja is now seeking healing through shared traditions. The festival provides a safe space for former rivals to dance side by side, strengthening bonds of peace.

The festival’s magnetic energy draws visitors from far beyond the sub-region. Emmanuel Wasswa, a content creator from Kampala, said the experience was unique. “The dances, the colours, the people- it is raw and authentic. I create content and I’ve taken enough footage to make many videos. But beyond that, I have enjoyed myself to the brim. Karamoja has completely changed how I see Uganda,” he said.

For Zakia Lucky, a visitor with a keen eye for local crafts, the festival was also an opportunity to give back to the community. She spent hours browsing handmade jewellery, woven baskets and leather goods at the artisan stalls. “I bought several items at very good prices and I knew that every shilling was going directly to the families who made them. Shopping here is not just about souvenirs, it’s about supporting livelihoods and preserving tradition. That makes me so happy,” she said.

Their experiences highlight the festival’s potential to become a cornerstone of Uganda’s cultural tourism. The festival grounds, located just outside Nakapiripirit town, came alive from dawn to dusk. By 9am, crowds from nine districts of Karamoja were streaming in, their matching tops and mismatched football stockings creating a patchwork of styles.

Food stalls lined the edges of the venue, offering a culinary adventure. Festival-goers feasted on everything from familiar dishes to more adventurous options such as donkey meat, local vegetables and traditional brews. High jumps, spinning dances, ululations rising above the thrum of drums were the highlight of the event. Each performance a living expression of the tribes’ history and spiritual connections to the land. The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) wants to reposition Karamoja on the tourism map. UTB deputy CEO Bradford Ochieng, who attended the festival, emphasised the region’s untapped potential.

“This is the most diverse region in the country in terms of indigenous tribes. For investors looking to put their money here, this is a land with no competition. Beyond culture, Karamoja has resources such as the whitest marble and even an industrial park managed by the Uganda Investment Authority. Please come and explore. This is truly the pearl of Africa,” he said. His remarks point to a future where cultural tourism is about economic growth and job creation. With improved infrastructure, festivals like this could draw both domestic and international tourists, transforming local livelihoods.

For decades, Karamoja has been viewed through a narrow lens as a land of conflict, drought, and poverty. But the Karamoja Cultural Festival showcases the region’s resilience and creativity.

The presence of visitors from Kenya, South Sudan, and Ethiopia underscored the festival’s role as a regional bridge, uniting communities across borders through shared heritage.

As the sun set over the Savannah, dancers formed one final circle, their bodies silhouetted against a fiery sky.

In that moment, Karamoja wasn’t a region defined by hardship. It was a place of possibility where peace could be danced into existence, and where the rhythms of tradition beat louder than the drums of conflict.