Congolese refugee Mushaga going places with his music

Freed Mushaga is a refugee from Bukavu in the war-torn eastern DR Congo who is currently residing between Kampala and Nairobi. Despite the adversaries of losing friends and family to the never-ending armed conflicts in his homeland, his resilient spirit has continued creating and performing. The rising Congolesse star is the winner of the Music in Africa Live 2022 Programme and finalist of the Nigerian Challenge #SixtyPercentofUs 2022.

He was also nominated as one of the Top 100 most influential personalities in South Kivu (2022), validated by Lokua Kanza and Gérald Toto, who are world music giants globally. Before he came to Uganda, Mushaga performed at various high-profile festivals such as the Izulu and Halle de la Gombe music festivals. When he fled the conflict in 2022, Mushaga met with the proprietors of East African Records - a Kampala-based record label -- which agreed to sign him on.

He then recorded a couple of songs, including Yowe, Come Now, Momo and Cheka Cheka -- a mixture of genres that is best categorised as world music. The singer has been performing these songs live on stage at various concerts and music festivals in Kampala, Nairobi, Kigali and Bujumbura in a bid to promote his music. Off stage, he has also been busy in the studio recording his first major EP, Je Suis (I am), a four-track offering that is set for release on May 9, 2025. On the EP, the singer blends elements of soul, jazz, pop, folk, and AfroBeats to tell a story of love, defiance, and resilience in a world that often feels chaotic.

He draws inspiration from the rich story-telling traditions of African griots, and the powerful vocal expressions of artistes like Lokua Kanza. "This project is a very personal journey to me. With every track, I transform the struggles and beauty of my origins into melodies meant to give hope and drive social change—all the while celebrating the pride of my identity," he says. This EP, he says, is a declaration of unyielding strength.

“Through my lyrics, I evoke images of our rich African history, drawing on the legacy of heroes like Soundiata Keita and countless unsung champions. It is my way of turning pain into pride and struggle into victory—a collective voice of defiance and dignity," he adds. Je Suis (I Am) is an atmospheric soul ballad in French, combining singing, poetry and richly-textured traditional African instrumentation. Sema Nani (loosely translated at Speak with me) is an Afrobeats/Afro-Pop upbeat love song in Swahili, featuring electronic production combined with Freed's infectious guitar-playing and falsetto singing.

Lakum (Imagination) opens with atmospheric synths, classical guitar and the sound of water-dropping -- a psychedelic African dream-scape -- before unfolding into a yearning, Mariachi style Afro-Folk-ballad (in Swahili and Lingala), melodically imagining a better tomorrow. Boni (Greetings) features a fascinating interplay between the masterful Latino/Lingala classical guitar playing of Bukavu's Georges Bufole and the playful, dancing voice of Freed Mushaga.

It's a highly-original, melodically-intricate and infectious love song. Every note of Boni reflects the way love resonates deep within the soul—bringing comfort, joy, and a sense of wonder as emotions rise and the anticipation of a new dawn fills the air. "I wanted to capture the enchanting warmth and anticipation of love shared during a peaceful night.

I have poured my heart into creating a song that celebrates those intimate moments when the presence of a loved one transforms the ordinary into something almost celestial," Mushaga says. To celebrate and promote his first major EP Mushaga, performed April 20, performed for the first time songs off his latest offering in a show dubbed “Je suis Live Experience” at Nairobi Street Kitchen in the Kenyan capital.

"This live performance is my way of connecting directly with my audience, sharing the emotions and messages of my debut EP in real time. He says it is a celebration of resilience and identity, a moment to raise awareness about critical issues affecting our world—like bellicism and the distortion of our cultural heritage—while also celebrating our common humanity and the joy of life," he says. After the Nairobi show, Mushaga will perform in May in Kampala to "share the joy and urgency of my music and to stand firmly with what is just and true."

Bagging awards

Unstoppable. The rising Congolesse star is the winner of the Music in Africa Live 2022 Programme and finalist of the Nigerian Challenge #SixtyPercentofUs 2022.

He was also nominated as one of the Top 100 most influential personalities in South Kivu (2022), validated by Lokua Kanza and Gérald Toto, who are world music giants globally.



