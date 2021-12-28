Congolese singer General Defao dies ahead of his Cameroon New Year show

Congolese singer Francois Lulendo Matumona popularly known as General Defao

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

Francois Lulendo Matumona would have started the New Year’s Eve with celebration of his 63rd birthday and crowned it all by rolling back the years with Congolese rumba fans in Douala, Cameroon.

