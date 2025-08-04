Cotilda walks the funny talk





Comedian and actress Cotilda Inapo needs no introduction. She has performed at various comedy shows and currently stars on one of the biggest TV dramas, Damalie. On Friday, at the National Theatre, she hosted her first comedy special, Funny But True, a show one could say was long-awaited for Uganda’s first female stand up. But we shall return to that.

Most Ugandan comedy specials are long awaited but rarely anticipated, not because Ugandans do not love their comedians, but mainly because there is rarely context.

Unlike many international comedians who because of their over-publicised lifestyles give you context of what their special may be about, our Ugandan comedians are very private.

Their material comes out of their fun moments not the publicised trying times. For instance, when Ellen Degeneres talked about her show being cancelled or Chris Rock going on about being slapped at the Oscars, local comedians rarely address the elephant.

Cotilda’s show was not any different, and it is not like there is something in particular the audience wanted her to address anyway. Hers was mostly a love letter to both her parents and the people from her generation.

Thus most of her material was about herself and family in a retro Uganda, one many snap and remember it is two decades ago but do not want to accept they have lived those years. “Yu always know you have aged when, “You do not look your age” is a compliment,” she said during her performance.

She reminisced how as a child she had dreams but has since had to edit as reality checks in, for instance, she thought she would be a focused worker and retire by 30.

“And yet here we are as Ugandans, in the same WhatsApp group where we are all chasing money. I feel like age is on a bda boda and money is stuck in traffic somewhere.”

Cotilda has spent a very big time working with drama directors and writers, this has clearly worked in her favour and it was visible at her show. Well written and articulate, her jokes landed at the right time and timeframe. And making jokes about lifestyle in the 1990s.

For instance, no one still uses cassettes or CDs which replaced them, in the same breath, no one records a song as it plays on radio.

But reliving that chapter, of her brothers recording a hip hop song over their father's Christmas Carols tape was hilarious as they come. The nostalgia that came with some of the material is one that is hard to be replicated.

And Cotilda does well with nostalgia and everyday things we seem to ignore. One time it is about that specific milk sace pan and other time it us about that footballer dude confusing a high school girl for no reason.

Of course most things she talked about are no longer in vogue, for instance, high school girls today are drawn to a guy with a huge TikTok following, not a skilled footballer or nerd. Cotilda’s life on stage started in mysterious ways.

At 19, as a member of the audience at a comedy show, she was invited on stage to roast comedians and she did. “I saw these guys on stage roasting women, one after the other, when they said if anyone wanted to come on stage and show what they got, I went and roasted them, they were all men,” she says.

At the time, comedy had just launched itself, thanks to the M-Net Stand Up Uganda special. A competition which had given birth to most of Uganda’s stand up, all the finalists on that show were male and by default, all comedy outfits that came out of the competition were made up of male comedians.

When Cotilda was scouted from the audience, she became the first female member of the Crackers and first female stand up comic in the country.

She later trained Anne Kansiime who was transitioning from skit to stand-up and was her creative director for years. Like many comedy shows these days, she ended this one with a roast, inviting fellow comedians on stage to banter.