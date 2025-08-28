Craig David and DJ Akio set to headline World of Sounds R&B Edition

Renowned R&B disc spinner DJ Akio is the latest big name confirmed for the second edition of the highly anticipated World of Sounds, which recently introduced a new segment called Jukebox.

DJ Akio, an R&B DJ and event organizer known for his popular R&B party series, will be curating this segment during the show. He is also a creative director with a background in hip-hop and youth development initiatives, celebrated for his efforts in building inclusive communities around R&B music across Africa.

Shortly after the concert, DJ Akio will also perform at the official After Party, dubbed R&B and Slow Jams, at Noni Vie Parking.

His passion for R&B traces back to his childhood in the 1990s, which he calls the golden era of R&B. Though he began his career as a hip-hop DJ, he always cherished R&B and frequently played it during his opening sets.

Akio’s multicultural roots, having a Japanese father and a Dutch mother, and living in both Japan and the Netherlands—gave him a global perspective from an early age. Today, he is known for delivering unforgettable experiences by blending R&B with dancehall, Amapiano, and Afro House.

His versatile style ranges from slow jams to upbeat grooves, gradually building energy on the dancefloor. In recent years, he has also added more crowd engagement to his sets, using the microphone to hype up audiences.

This year’s World of Sounds concert, scheduled for August 29, 2025, at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens, will be headlined by British R&B sensation Craig David.

The singer, songwriter, and producer, renowned for timeless hits like 7 Days, Fill Me In, and Walking Away, will be performing live in Uganda for the first time in what is expected to be one of the biggest musical events of the year.

“World of Sounds Season 2: R&B Edition is not just a concert, it’s a celebration of rhythm, soul, and artistic fusion,” said producer Bushington, the organiser.

Dubbed the R&B Edition, the event promises a night filled with soulful melodies, immersive art, and cultural expression. It will also feature some of Uganda’s greatest R&B artists, including Kenneth Mugabi, Benon & Vampos, Steve Keys, Irene Ntale, Naava Gray, Juliana Kanyomozi, Unknown Prosper, and Laika Music.