Creatives seek strong policy, structural support

On Friday at Motiv Uganda in Kampala, creatives from different disciplines met with the Ministry of Tourism and the Presidential CEO Forum Uganda in the Sixth Bi-annual Private Sector Creative Workshop.

The panel included speakers, film producer and president of the producer’s guild, Mathew Nabwiso, comedian Anne Kansiime, multi award winning rapper, Navio, rapper and content creator Wonder JR, Rachel Magoola, Woman MP Bugweri District, Chairperson Uganda Parliament Forum for Creatives and a member of Uganda’s oldest band, Afrigo Band.

Most of them discussed the difficulties of being a creative in Uganda where there is little support from both the consumers and government while others decried the unfair playing ground, especially in film where producers compete with pirates, who invest nothing in the product they sell.

Kansiime, for instance, said there are many talented Ugandans doing different things on TikTok, yet, unlike other markets where platforms such as these are monetised for creatives to earn something from what they create, in Uganda, the platform is yet to be monetised.

She referenced the same to Facebook, which despite being blocked by the government before the 2021 elections is still present, advertising in Uganda and probably making money off Ugandans yet Ugandans cannot directly make money off it.

“Our system equips us with talent, but where is the course on monetising it? Being a great dancer or actor is not enough if you cannot turn it into rent, food, or dignity,” says Kansiime.

Nabwiso, also the founder of Nabwiso Films, which is behind one of the most revered TV dramas Sanyu, said the government needs to realise that the creative industry is part of the economy’s ecosystem, which creates jobs and contributes to the tax collection.

“When we did Sanyu, for all those years, I employed about 80 people, each of whom I paid and they also paid taxes,” he said.

The discussion, however, was the need for policy around the creative industry, almost echoed by everyone on the panel. Rachel Magoola, for instance, said at the moment, the industry is scattered and does not have anything that seems to govern or enforce anything.

“One of the key things needed to make the industry work is policy that is centered around benefiting and protecting the industry,” she said, adding that sadly, most people in the big offices are yet to grasp what the industry is really about.

Rapper Wonder JR seemed to re-echo Magoola, noting that most of the creative industry problems are systematic. “Until we address the system gaps such as copyright and intellectual property, our talents cannot reach their full value,” said Wonder JR.

Irene Birungi Mugisha, the CEO, PCF, said CEOs and business leaders hold the key to unlocking Uganda’s creative industries: “With your partnership, we can invest, build and grow sectors that place Uganda firmly on the global tourism map.”

Over the years, different conversations have been conducted about Uganda’s creative economy. Most of the time, the conversations try to understand the problems of the industry as well as formulate solutions.