Creatives unite to find solutions to boost industry

Brimming with potential for economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation, or too long, Uganda's creative sector has been relegated to the wings. But at the 14th National Development Policy Forum, voices from creatives, industry key players and development partners discussed crucial steps needed to unlock its transformative power.

Dr Steven Rwangyezi, the proprietor of Ndere Cultural Centre, stressed the power of innovation and creating demand. He urged government to "avail capital, avail resources, avail money, and remove taxation to foster private sector growth. He also cautioned against solely focusing on economic viability, warning against marginalising culturally significant creative expressions.

The National Planning Authority (NPA) unveiled a report, A Diagnostic Study of the Culture and Creative Industries in Uganda, casting a spotlight on the diverse creative domains such as cultural and natural heritage, Culinary Arts, Visual Arts and Crafts, Performance and Celebration, Design and creative services, Audiovisual and interactive media, and Literature and publishing.

The study's findings painted a picture of opportunities and systemic challenges, affirming that creative industries possess the power to generate revenue, ignite employment for youth, promote cultural identity and spark innovation. The study shows that the sector’s contribution to Uganda's economy remains under-quantified, estimated at a mere 3.5 percent of GDP and 4.5 percent of direct employment in 2017. The study also highlights a policy fragmentation, outdated regulations, weak copyright protection, inadequate funding, and limited infrastructure are stifling the sector's growth among other findings.

What needs to change The policy recommendations include establishing a dedicated department for Culture and Creative Arts within the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, and empowering the Uganda Revenue Authority (URSB) and the Uganda Police Force to combat digital piracy.

A robust legal framework that protects creatives' rights and promotes innovation, including amendments to the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act (2006) and the Security Interest in Movable Property Act, 2019 will change a lot of things.

Increasing funding and improving access to capital through a dedicated government fund, the need to develop and improve infrastructure for production, distribution, promotion, and preservation of art work.

The report also highlights the need to promote market access and visibility. “Acknowledging cultural and creative sectors and the professions linked to arts and design as innovation drivers is very paramount.

Also, what I find missing is strategic investment facilitation instruments,’’ says Racheal Magoola, the chairperson of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Creative Industries (UGAPAFOCI).

Magoola says the creative sector is a business that needs to be recognised in trade and investment frameworks. She also reechoes the need for dedicated Ministry of Culture or an autonomous arts council with its budget line to ensure that the creative sector receives the attention it deserves.

What stakeholders say

Prof Pamela Mbabazi, the NPA board chairperson, emphasised that a rich and diverse cultural heritage, a rising middle class and a youthful population, are key drivers of demand for creative content and the potential for jobs.

“As part of the strategic direction of the country over the next five years, the government has identified the culture and creative industries as a priority for job creation and revenue generation,” she noted Dr Joseph Muvawala, the executive director of the NPA, urged the National statistical Bureau of Statistics to distinguish creatives in order to identify each category’s contribution to the economy.

“We will give you Shs5 billion and assume we have given you a lot of money. The other issue is that tourism cannot exist without creatives. Manufacturing cannot exist without creatives,” The government's commitment was conveyed by the Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Hillary Onek on behalf of Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, who pledged to prioritise Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) to equip Ugandans for the creative economy.

“Government recognises that the creative industry is a priority sector for job creation, especially for our youth who are the most vibrant segment of our population.



