Culture, beauty and purpose at Miss Tourism West Nile

The vibrant Leisure Park in Adjumani was brought to life with music, culture, and graceful elegance as it hosted the highly-anticipated Miss Tourism West Nile 2025 finale.

Ten intelligent and talented young women from across the region competed in a night filled with charm, cultural pride, and purpose. The highlight of the night was the crowning of Mercy Jovia Letaru, a 24-year-old from Moyo District, as the new Miss Tourism West Nile 2025.

Stacy Tanyi Endredru, also 24 from Moyo, was the 1st Runner-Up while Eron Lekuru, 20, from Arua, emerged as 2nd Runner-Up. Each of the finalists took to the stage showcasing creativity through talent exhibitions, cultural wear, and a powerful segment that emphasized the uniqueness of their home districts.

The audience, a lively and supportive crowd, cheered on with infectious energy until the end of the event at 3am. Letaru impressed the judges with her rich understanding of local culture, composure, and exceptional public speaking skills. Tanyi was recognised for her grace, eagerness to learn, and deep appreciation of culture and tourism, while Lekuru, a law student, won hearts with her versatility and open-minded spirit. Beyond the glitz of the grand finale, the contestants participated in enriching tourism-related activities leading up to the event. They explored the Ma’di Museum in Moyo, experienced a serene nature walk along the River Nile, and attended seminars on business and financial literacy tailored for the tourism sector.

Cultural knowledge classes also formed a key part of their journey. The night was further lifted up with a musical performances from Phify Music and Danny Boy, adding entertainment to the already captivating event.

The chief guest, Medina Naham Ojale, NRM Director for Administration and Finance, lauded the pageant’s contribution to youth empowerment and cultural promotion.

“This initiative is mentoring young girls and giving them a platform to grow, learn, and do better in life,” she stated, pledging full support to the regional queens as they prepare for the national competition.