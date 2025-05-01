Dancing through life’s challenges

On stage, her energetic performance is as captivating as the rhythmic pulse of the rhumba it accompanies. For the past 15 years, Sarah Tendo Namiyonga has been a beloved face and performer with the Afrigo Band. Her smile, while dancing and connecting with the crowd, often seems heartfelt, though sometimes it masks a deep-seated sadness and uncertainty. Behind the infectious energy she projects, Tendo battles the worry of whether she can meet her responsibilities as the sole provider for herself and her three children.

Despite her desire to give them the best life, reality has not been kind. After two failed relationships, she found herself a single mother. Over the years, she has learnt to navigate parenting alone, often in phases of resource scarcity and personal hardship. She is sometimes overwhelmed by the weight of her responsibilities, breaking down in tears as she searches for solutions to feed her children or to pay their school fees.

Birth of a dream

When Tendo graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Performing Arts in Music from Makerere University in Kampala, she was full of hope for her future. At that stage of life, she was open to meeting someone, and soon after, she landed a job with the Afrigo Band. She was able to rent a house and manage the basics of life.

It was then that she met a man whose promises convinced her to open her heart. She thought they were building a life together, but things quickly changed when she became pregnant. His interest faded, and his commitment vanished. Tendo recalls, “When I told him I was pregnant, he went quiet. A few days later, he asked me, ‘But what are you going to do about that thing in your stomach?’” She knew exactly what he meant; he wanted her to abort.

But Tendo was resolute. She did not have a reason to end the pregnancy, and even though she had limited financial means, she was determined to care for her child. He dismissed her decision, calling her “grounded,” and walked away, leaving her to face the pregnancy alone.

From robbery to hope

The situation left her confused and frustrated, but as she came to terms with the reality of single motherhood, she leaned into her dance. She threw herself into performances with Afrigo Band, where her energy and enthusiasm often earned her tips from appreciative patrons. Every coin mattered. She saved as much as she could to cover hospital expenses when it came time for delivery, never missing an antenatal appointment.

But when she returned home at night, silence enveloped her, and unspoken fears weighed heavily on her. Her thoughts often spiralled as she sat on the floor, counting the money she had earned. She wondered if there were other ways to combine her dance and degree to create a more sustainable future. During these late-night reflections, the idea for Nyange Cultural Performers was born. As her pregnancy progressed, Tendo had to slow down. The band leader, Moses Matovu, advised her to stop rehearsals for the sake of her health and the well-being of her baby.

She was open with her employer, and when the time came, she returned to the stage to support herself and her child. While opportunities for Nyange Cultural Group became scarce, Tendo continued her involvement with the troupe. However, she shifted much of her focus and energy toward Afrigo Band. Just as things seemed to be settling, the father of her child returned. By the time he showed up, their son was four months old, and she had already named him.

He promised to do better, but his help was inconsistent. He would occasionally send money when Tendo reached out, but it was not enough to change the reality she faced. When the situation became unsustainable, Tendo moved into a cheaper house, but her first night in the new home was marred by a robbery. The beginning of this new chapter was another difficult trial.

As she prepared for a performance one evening, her son donned her high heels and playfully applied lipstick. It was a sign to Tendo that her son lacked a father figure, and though she tried to explain to him that men do not usually take on such traits, she knew something had to change. It became clear that she needed to invite someone into their lives to fill that void.

Struggle for stability

Not long after, Tendo opened her heart to love once again, and this time, the love brought her twins. She had fallen for a man who was seeking comfort from a broken marriage, and although she initially felt sympathy for him, their bond grew into a relationship. However, the father of her twins was once again unwilling to embrace his parental duties fully.

Tendo recalls, “When I told him I was pregnant, he did not want to accept it, and I told him not to put me through the same experience again.” He stayed around, and she was hopeful that her children would finally have a father figure. However, during the Covid-19 lockdown, his behaviour changed, and their relationship deteriorated. He left, and Tendo was left heartbroken once more.

New beginnings

Tendo leaned on a long-time friend and former bandmate, Deo Mukungu, who had been there for her through thick and thin. He provided her with much-needed support, even from abroad. Over time, she was able to find a modest new home for herself and her three children. Though she had dreamed of giving her children a life she never had, one that did not involve sharing a single room with a curtain dividing the space, Tendo faced many challenges along the way. She had considered leaving Uganda for the diaspora, but she could not bear the thought of leaving her children behind.



