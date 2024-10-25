Decadenians: A group that has met for kikalayi for the 10 years

I was going through doomsday scrolling on X when I landed on that story. The story was about mates who had met for a pint every Thursday for the last 56 years. I was incensed. Not that I hated those mates. But I had witnessed and been part of these kind of stories. It was a lived experience for me.

I will start with one of my beautiful mothers in Luwafu. Her Kabalaaza group has consistently met for the last 30 years. They each know the other’s drinking limits; they have been involved in each other’s highs and lows. The social capital they built within themselves is imaginable. Yet, time has gone on dealing them. There have been deaths and sicknesses. But there have also been wins. From the opportunities they spread among each other, the internships and jobs that were landed on the Kabalaaza but above all, the therapy.

The idea was simple; ‘you will never walk alone.’ And for the last 30 years, they have walked as one. Wueh. Now tell me which bond investment could ever beat this social investment. I guess, this is built on the good Buganda principle ‘Munno Mukabi ye munno ddala.’

You see, I have been told that to make it in the Executive Circles, I must find myself onto a golf course. I must belong to that Kampala Club or at least subscribe to one of the country clubs in the country. I have been told about the need to attend networking events. All my life, when people have given me advice, I have gone ahead to do the contrary. And it works. Because if everyone already knows the right way, there is a high chance it is not the right way.

This brings me to the Decadenian Group of Luzira. In my life, I have been known to break protocol. I have found myself in rooms where I was either the youngest or least experienced, but I was in the room. And that is how I joined the Decadenians. Employees of some organisation that had clocked 10 years decided that I deserved to be part of this group. I was hardly two years in service.

Occasionally, these Decadenians would catch up for a pint on Fridays until someone introduced the Kikalayi. Now these chaps had even promised to start a Kikalayi podcast. Because some of the best business ideas are produced around Kikalayi. The economy is discussed around Kikalayi. These Decadenians would give Financial Times, New York Times, Harvard Business Review and Bloomberg a run for their money.

Recently, the life President of the Decadenians (he hates the idea of elections) decided to go into a life time commitment, aka marriage. Well, he decided to officiate things and secure the frontier. And you could see how the Decadenians went all out. Of course, I was out on official duties so I missed this wedding. And MC Heno is not an easy man to apologise to. This is a man who has led Decadenians with the iron hand of Xi Jinping and Lee Kuan Yew. Of course, my other crime is that I am behind on my monthly contributions.

But that is not the entire point. The point is that this group that has met over Kikalayi and pig ears, or sometimes fish from mukyala small has taken transformation seriously. The crisis of our age good people is that true purpose exists no more, and there exists no camaraderie. You do not really have to network in some conference hall. No, the actual networking happens over simple consistent things, such as a Buffet at Zone 7, or ensuring that you will always have a section at the Oba Fest that belongs to your crew. Life is about small ideas taken albeit seriously.

Perhaps in the next 10 years, this group that meets over pig ears could own a record label. They could start a fund that enables under-privileged children access an education. Or they could decide to start a clean Kampala project.

This week, I thought I would write a play, something that would threaten Hamlet out of existence. But I remembered that I am a Ugandan. I do not have to complicate things for you dear reader. I also wanted to talk about the real thing that holds this Ugandan society, but then, are you people ready for these conversations.

Let’s first conclude on the other topics. About the three people that own a particular car brand. Or it’s also quite sad that Gravity Omutujju has had a trying year. Losing a mother is a pain that cuts through like a sharp knife shoved and torsioned into your belly. But then I also know that out of deep suffering comes greatness. Is it not Dostoevsky that told us; ‘pain and suffering are always inevitable for large intelligence and a deep heart.’

