Delegates enjoy culinary and musical delights at UDB cocktail party

As the curtains drew on Day One of the Uganda Development Finance Summit at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, delegates wound down over drinks and eats in a chill networking cocktail party that sought to help them digest the tastes and sounds of Uganda.

Delegates, some visiting Uganda for the first time, enjoyed the evening breeze blowing from the nearby Lake Victoria, a window into Uganda’s diverse attractions among which include conference tourism. The summit sought to forge a new path to development finance in Africa. Such events are not only about the statistics, presentations and panel discussions, they present an opportunity for Uganda to position itself as a destination for high-value travellers such as executives and professionals who spend on upscale accommodation, dining, and transport, leading to significant local spending and revenue generation.

Fauti Band treated delegates to a journey of entertaining set across Africa, from Oliver Ngoma’s timeless classics, Oliver Mtukudzi’s Afro jazz, to Afrigo Band’s enchanting sounds and more contemporary Kenyan music from Sauti Sol. The evening, dubbed ‘Ugandan Night’, was more than a music serving, it was a lively and elegant gathering that combined sophistication with a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

The décor, dominated by a signature touch of kikoyi, was a tasteful blend of contemporary elegance and subtle cultural accents, creating a chic setting for networking and reflection. Guests enjoyed a curated selection of signature cocktails, fine wines, and handcrafted bites, with flavours inspired by Uganda and the wider region.

From savoury canapés to delightful mini-desserts, the culinary offerings delighted the senses while complementing the evening’s elegant mood. The spirited and energetic musical performance occasionally prompted delegates to take to the dancefloor and show off their moves.

Laughter, music, and lively conversations filled the air as attendees recapped key moments from the summit’s first day and forged new connections. The Ugandan Night cocktail was more than an evening of entertainment; it was a celebration of networking, culture, and shared vision.



