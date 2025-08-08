Diary of a baddie: Desire Luzinda got engaged and men are having a meltdown!

Dear Diary,

The internet is flipping out because a 40-something-year-old woman said yes to a marriage proposal from a straddling 30-something-year-old lad. How dare she, they said. Two consenting adults get engaged, and suddenly the world needs an emotional support group.

What in the 1920s is going on here? 100-year-old men are marrying 19-year-olds, but an eight-year age gap? Now that is a line women should not cross, according to the mizigo men of the internet. Let me break this down because I know you are dying to know what has me sipping whisky with a side of rage.

A few weeks ago, Ugandan gospel artiste Levixone, proposed to Desire Luzinda, and she said yes! And now the internet is hotter than a frying pan on high heat. Why?

Because the 33-year-old straddling lad bagged himself a 41-year-old queen. And guess who is throwing tantrums? 40-something-year-old men!

The name-calling, the belittling of Desire from the so-called content creators, influencers, and their groupies is absolutely wild! Seriously? With all the problems we are grappling with as a country: Manholes, Bobi Wine’s vision for a new Uganda, General Moses Ali’s unopposed bid, Yaka becoming Light… this is what we are focusing on? We are out here calling grown women “expired” just because they date younger? God forbid a woman knows exactly what she wants at her age and goes for it. The only thing expired here is the absurd, outdated notion that women should only date men their age or older. Who went and handed out the memo that 40-something-year-old women are off-limits for marriage?

And who decided that a man who treats them like queens does not deserve them? Society has given us the script: Find someone, settle down, pop out a couple of kids, and live happily ever after.

Well, Desire Luzinda ate that script up like a grown woman with a life filled with scars, wisdom (probably more than half of these men), and success. She found an eligible bachelor who calls her his “answered prayer.” And people still cannot wrap their heads around it. And why is it that it is mostly men losing their minds? It is like they have been waiting for this moment to unleash all their insecurities on women who refuse to live inside the neatly prescribed boxes society shoved us into.

How dare she? How dare she not choose them? Yeah, we see you, male Jezebels. We see your fear. Here is the real tea; women in their 40s are some of the fiercest, self-aware, and unapologetically tired beings on this planet.

We have lived, we have loved, we have lost. We are perimenopausal and honestly? We just do not care. And for some, like Desire, with killer genes and killer skincare routines, they still look 25. We know exactly what we want, and honey, we are going after it. So, if that means sinking our cougar claws into the flesh of younger men who treat us like the bad b****es that we are, so be it. We have earned every bit of it.

To all the men having meltdowns over Desire’s engagement, who hurt you? But more importantly, why are you single? Baddies, true power is not about age; it is about wearing your sass like perfume and regrets like jewellery—rare and expensive. Happy hunting, cougars. XoXo —TheKat