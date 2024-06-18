DJ Alisha bags multi-billion deal

In a harmonious fusion of talent and taste, Uganda's renowned Dj Alisha has struck a resounding chord with global whiskey icon, Johnnie Walker.

The top urban female DJ will be championing UBL’s new Whisky campaign Love Scotch Affair which was launched last month. The Love Scotch Affair is a campaign aimed at offering whisky lovers an extraordinary experience and it’s all about discovering, unlearning, and relearning the joy of whisky in new and exciting ways.

"It's an absolute honor to team up with Johnnie Walker. Their dedication to excellence and innovation deeply resonates with me, and I am excited to embark on this journey together," Dj Alisha stated.

Alisha was tight-lipped on how much she bagged in this deal but we learnt that she is a millions richer after putting pen to paper.

Alish’s electrifying performances that set dance floors ablaze and her magnetic presence on social media have garnered her a devoted following and solidified her reputation as one of the top female DJs in the country were perhaps some of the reasons she was spotted for this role.

Dj Alisha's career highlights include headlining major events across East Africa and Tours in West Africa, particularly Ghana and Nigeria, Dubai, UK, USA & Australia also making waves on different platforms and big media houses like NRG Radio, showcasing her talent and versatility. Her seamless blending of genres and ability to captivate diverse audiences through her mixes made her an ideal choice.

She has also performed on different stages as a headline female Dj like Timeless Kampala Concert that featured Davido, Jamaican sensation Konshens last trip to Uganda at Blankets and Wine, alongside Nigerian diva Ayra Starr at Blankets and Wines among others. Because of her brand, she has previously worked with Global brands like Tecno, Smirnoff and is set to perform at the famous BK Arena in Kigali come September this Year.