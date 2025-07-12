Drums, dance and diplomacy- Comoros golden jubilee

As the sun dipped beneath the Kampala skyline, the grounds of the Comorian Consulate in Bunga shimmered with vibrancy. Traditional dancers spun in rhythm, the scent of ylang-ylang- the archipelago’s famed export- perfumed the air, and guests swayed to melodic notes born of the Indian Ocean. This was not just another diplomatic reception. It was a celebration of a people, a history and a friendship: the 50th Independence anniversary of the Union of the Comoros. Held on Ugandan soil, the golden jubilee brought together Comorian nationals, Ugandan hosts, members of the diplomatic corps, and well-wishers across Africa. It was a night of renewed promise between two African nations bound by history and a shared future.

You might want to know that Comoros is an archipelago of volcanic islands, tucked between Madagascar and Mozambique, comprises Ngazidja (Grand Comore), Mwali (Mohéli), Nzwani (Anjouan), and Maoré (Mayotte), the latter still administered by France. Although covering a modest 2,235 square kilometers, the nation’s historical and cultural reach far surpasses its size. For centuries, the islands served as a bustling maritime link connecting East Africa, Arabia, Persia, India, and Southeast Asia. The result? A Swahili-Islamic culture, as intricate and interwoven as the fabrics and beadwork displayed during the Kampala event- a unique synthesis of Bantu roots, Arab heritage, French refinement, and Indian Ocean mysticism.

Comoros gained independence from French colonial rule on July 6, 1975. Just months later, during the African Union Conference in Kampala, Uganda officially recognised the sovereignty of the young island nation. That moment marked the beginning of a friendship rooted in Pan-African ideals- one that has continued to blossom through education, trade and cultural exchange. Today, Uganda is home to a growing community of Comorian students drawn by its world-class universities and welcoming spirit. “Uganda is a land of immense potential. And our students are here not just as learners, but as ambassadors of our beloved nation,”Adinadi Toahert Ahamada, a community leader said during the celebrations.

Three years ago, the Union of the Comoros established a fully operational consulate in Kampala, led by Honorary Consul Prof Alex Bashasha. It has since become a hub of community support and cross-cultural diplomacy, offering legal assistance, steering educational opportunities, and promoting Comorian culture in Uganda. The consulate has also made strides in marketing Comoros as an investment destination, with emphasis on tourism, agriculture, fisheries, and renewable energy.

With the support of President Azali Assoumani’s Emergence Plan 2030, the archipelago is charting a course toward sustainable development with a focus on the youth, infrastructure and healthcare. Excited, the agile young women and men turned the celebration into a night of culture and colour. Traditional Comorian dances, particularly the Utamaduni wa Shikomori (Tradition of the Comoros), mesmerised revellers.

Men in kanzu and women in elegant shiromani garments took to the stage as their bodies narrated ancestral stories of migration, faith, and resilience. The event organisers treated people to culinary adventure of Comorian cuisine, a manifestation of its trade-rooted identity. Lobster in vanilla sauce (Langouste à la Vanille), goat slow-cooked with cinnamon and cloves, cassava leaves stewed in coconut milk (Imazabar), and mango-infused tamarind soups, spotlighted the diverse archipelago. Craft stations offered henna tattoos, handwoven palm mats, coral-beaded necklaces, and wooden sculptures, etched with Islamic patterns, as was seen in a short documentary shown on the screens. Each artifact told a story of coastal traditions, of island artistry and of a people deeply connected to the ocean.

A fragrant symbol of Comoros- the ylang-ylang flower- filled the space with its delicate sweetness hanging in the air. Revered globally and used in iconic perfumes such as Chanel No. 5, it reminded guests of Comoros’ quiet yet profound global imprint. The evening also featured musical and poetic performances from Comorian youth studying in Uganda. One student’s bilingual spoken word piece, switching between Swahili and French, reflected the complexities of diasporic identity- of being Comorian abroad, of carrying home in one’s heart. The music was soulful: ngoma drums paired with Arabic oud melodies and East African harmonies. It was a sonic celebration of the archipelago’s crossroads identity. As the speeches went on, a common refrain emerged: gratitude for the past and ambition for the future.

“We are a small nation, but what we bring to the table is peace, hospitality, and a deep love for humanity,” one youth leader declared. Africa Youth Ambassador Issaka Katungulu-Imbazi underscored the theme of the night: “Let us continue to invest in our youth, empower our institutions, and invite the world to see Comoros for what it truly is- a nation of peace, pride, and promise.” As music and dancing carried into the night, so did conversations- between students and diplomats, between elders and young dreamers, between Comorians and Ugandans.