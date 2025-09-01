Eight years later, Mun G still got it

Saturday evening was a defining moment for Mun G as the rapper hosted his Champions Ball concert at Kampala Serena Hotel. It was a defining moment in the sense that his first ever Sejusa concert at Kati Kati in 2013 did not go as expected.

Two years later, Kampala Capital City Authority cancelled his Byayanga concert at the same venue on grounds that it would be an inconvenience to Naguru hospital patients.

In 2017, he made a record at Freedom City with his Ondisa Bubi Sente Zange concert, which still ranks among the best-attended concerts at the venue.

Eight years later, Mun G, armed with an enviable catalogue, took on Serena in a show powered by Castle Lite and produced by Fenon Events. “I can promise you that we will have a show because I have hit songs,” the rapper, real name Emmanuel Mungi Matovu, warned immediately after performing his first song on Saturday.

Despite Serena not being full, the audience had a great time and it seemed as though the ones that came through were true fans because for the entire time Mun G was on stage, the biggest percentage of revellers were on their feet.

The rapper had promised that he would do a semi live performance during the show and that is exactly what he did, with DJ Josh on the decks while his backline had people on percussions, guitars and pianos among other instrumentals.

He took to the stage at 10:30pm with Kili Obvious then followed it up with Kiki Ekiganye, Namalayo, Ebintu, Speaking In Tongues, Kyaba Too Much, Byayanga, Bintwala and was joined by Big Tril to do Sesetula and Zzina before he took a break.

A fan captures the moment.

After three songs, Big Tril invited Navio who also invited The Mith before Naava Grey took charge doing Sooka Lami and Ninga Omuloge. She then invited Mun G to do Champion, one of their collaborations. Mun G’s second session was full of emotions.

Two days before this concert, he had lost his grandfather, so he dedicated Dear Pops to him and his late father. He was joined by his son on stage, who said he was proud of him, a statement that almost got Mun G teary.

He then performed Whistle Song, Born Fighter, Kiki Ekiganye, Babandule, Big Bumpa, Follow My Rules and Atakutya Gwentya with Nutty Neithan as well as Babandule with Larry of Byg Time.

Fati and Igwe was what followed next before he invited Joshua Baraka to do their Naomi song.

“I am really tired. I have given you all the hits. I believe I have not left out anything,” Mun G said to the disagreement of the audience. He then signaled the deejay and the band to play Sala Pulesa, Sejjusa and Virgin before calling it a night.