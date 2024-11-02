Elaine named Spotify Equal Africa’s artiste for October

Spotify has announced that the South African multi-award-winning R&B sensation Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli, alias Elaine, is the Equal Artist for October 2024.



A former Spotify Radar artiste, Elaine first rose to prominence with her chart-topping debut EP Elements, which captivated audiences globally in 2019. Elaine’s music blends soul and contemporary R&B, crafting a distinctive sound that has resonated worldwide.

With hit singles like You’re the One and When I’m in Love, she has demonstrated her talent for delivering memorable melodies and heartfelt storytelling.

“I’m honoured to be part of the Equal programme and incredibly proud to stand as an independent African woman, carving out my own path and claiming space in an industry traditionally dominated by men,” says Elaine.

Elaine released her latest project Stone Cold Heart, on October 11. This deeply personal and confessional project chronicles her journey through trauma, heartache, and transformation, featuring a blend of powerful soulful ballads alongside new sonic directions that reflect her growth. The album offers catharsis and empowerment, connecting with listeners who have faced their own hardships. In addition to her musical achievements, Elaine is recognised for her advocacy and empowering messages. She has used her platform to promote mental health awareness and inspire young people to pursue their dreams.



“Spotify’s Equal Africa programme is dedicated to empowering female voices in Africa, spotlighting artists who continue to push boundaries with their artistry,” says Spotify’s Head of Music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

“Elaine exemplifies the calibre of talent the programme aims to support. Spotify is proud to be associated with her and will continue to use the Equal Africa programme to provide support for women in music, amplifying their voices and helping to showcase their incredible talents to a global audience.” Elaine says she grew up listening to the music of Lebo Mathosa and Brenda Fassie.

“My music is a true representation of my life, my heart and my thoughts; constantly evolving but at its core, it’s true R&B. It’s emotional, real and raw.” According to Spotify, Elaine’s music is inspired mostly by her experiences and the experiences of those she loves. Being a hopeless romantic, Elaine’s sound is a mixture of trap soul beats and catchy lyrics with soothing and mellow tones. Her passion for music dates back to the tender age of 16, the same age she started singing in her school choir, and the first time she sang a solo in front of an audience.

Her taste in music has since developed and evolved from choral music to the soothing, comforting, upbeat and warm tones of R&B and trap soul. Elaine, who is from Pretoria, was born April 2, 1999. While studying law at the University of the Witwatersrand, she self-released her debut EP Elements in September 2019.