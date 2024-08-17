Elly Shama Wamala: An artist whose fame transcended generations

Afrigo Band is arguably Uganda’s most celebrated musical entity for its timeless and evocative music. It enjoys flirting popularity across an age divide of music lovers who appreciate and enjoy songs that have turned into classics.

Next year, the band will be clocking 50 years, half a century, if you like. Part of the open secret to its longevity is its leader, Moses Matovu, a polite, amiable, but a disciplinarian whose story is practically intertwined with the band along with other musical greats that have graced Ugandan and continental stages.

In his formative years of doing music, Matovu recounts cutting his teeth under the mentorship of Elly Shama Lukwata Wamala, as Afrigo’s patron, who gave the band members exposure on Uganda Television (UTV), where he (Wamala) worked as station production manager.

“He was a perfectionist, who made sure that we rehearsed and were worthy of hosting on national television,” Matovu recalls about the man from whom he learnt the attributes and character traits of humility, professionalism and artistic discipline underscoring the fact that where Wamala, popularly known by the alias ‘Ever Green’, was not a man of airs, he made sure that those close to him, or artistes he took under his wings, benefitted from his interactions.

Appearance

As Matovu adds, Wamala did not tolerate musicians turning up for performance in less-than-good outfits. One had to turn up nicely dressed, with kempt hair and policed shoes. Perhaps, lines from one his popular hit songs, Ebinyumu Ebyaffe is telling as lyrically and nostalgically narrates about ‘the good old days’ when he went to lengths to have a good Dobbie handle and keep his closet in clean and dapper presentation.

He informally tipped Afrigo Band, sometimes before or after rehearsals when he would sit with them for casual conservations during which he shared key nuggets that would later become ingrained in the minds of the likes of Matovu who has managed the band’s morphing phases over the years. To date, Afrigo Band is known for its respect for time keeping and weekly rehearsals at its home in Kibuli, traits that Wamala preached and lived by as musician and band leader of the Mascots Band. James Muwanga cut his teeth right under his father’s roof where he got hold of his guitar and began plucking and strumming musical notes, he would hear his father play during his free time.

Though his father did not initially see Muwanga’s hunger to take after him, the son kept at it and got as good as he could at playing the guitar. One time an opportunity came when one of the band’s guitarist did not turn up and Wamala found a suitable replacement in Muwanga who played so well that his father was overwhelmed enough to reward with a token which the youngster used to acquire a special and beautiful pair of sneakers.

Playing the keyboard

Destiny had that more of Muwanga’s contemporaries were to join the band. Noah Kyeyune began associating with Elly Wamala in 1991 as an undergraduate student at Makerere University. Kyeyune was introduced to him by a mutual friend, Harry Balamaze Lwanga. He joined Wamala’s Mascots as a keyboard player and quickly became one of his close confidants through the years untill 2001, when he (Kyeyune) left for the United Kingdom (UK).

“We played the keyboard in his recordings for a few albums and songs, did live music shows, local tours, weddings, and other events such as church activities. He was steadfast and one of the politest musicians I have ever met. A strict disciplinarian and clean, organised gentleman who was always very passionate in whatever he did. A polished individual with excellent courtesy and outstanding moral aptitude but always simple,” Kyeyune recollects about musician Wamala who he always looked up to for ‘sweet stories’ and moral lessons of life.

Some of the other notable members of the band included Kabuye Ssemboga, Tonny Ssenkebejje, Andrew Kasirye and Peterson Tusuubira Mutebi. Kyeyune adds, “A legendary and evergreen musician who left indelible and memorable life treasures in our lives. Elly Wamala was one of a kind, a real friend, father, guide who genuinely cared for all his protégés.”

Prolific songwriter

“That’s why we all called him Patron! One moment I’ll never forget was when I first joined his band, and was struggling to learn his songs, how he was extremely patient with me. After several rehearsal failures on my part, he still waited for me to figure out his style,” musician Lwanga recounts. He adds that when he did, it clicked just one night, and the next rehearsal he was on point. The two later on worked together; Wamala was chairman of the ‘Musician’s Club 89’, where Lwanga was Public Relations Officer (PRO). Wamala was the easiest to work with, again, genuinely considerate to everyone. Lwanga narrates, “One of the pieces of advice I still carry, to date, when I asked him about songwriting, was: “Oluyimba teruvunda”!

You can write it and rewrite it until you are happy with it. Prolific songwriter, he was...perfecting every line and chord to the dot. Another example of his humility even when he was a huge star, was that he would park his car at the National Theatre and walk the street without any self-importance. Every one of us that went through his hands has an indelible mark of his guidance.”

The other incident Lwanga calls to mind the time he reprimanded one of the band members at a wedding they were playing for turning up late. In Luganda dialect, the band leader said to all of them: “Omuntu akela embaga ye omulundi gumu. Lwe lunaku lwe”, reminding the youngsters to be mindful and respectful, to dress well and be at our best in order to Okuweesa omukolo Ekitiibwa. I am very, very grateful for my journey with him. It gave me clarity about what being a real artist and musician should be,” Lwanga eulogises the fallen musician.

Many like him continue holding Wamala’s memory in high regard. Paul Bigaruka says his legacy as an exceptional artiste made an indelible mark on legions of fans at home and abroad. Rightly so because the annals of Ugandan music will forever be graced with the extraordinary talent of Wamala.

In paying homage to him, Bigaruka who met Wamala in the 1990’s when he (Bigaruka) actively sought his affirmation, an opportune moment came. Wamala had just walked off the stage as Bigaruka waited by the entrance of his dressing room.

His work ethic

In 60 seconds, he introduced himself and Wamala invited him to go hear him (Bigaruka) play. A couple months later, Wamala was at his gig, listening for 45 minutes as Bigaruka fumbled on the piano. Later, Wamala challenged him to introspect.

“Why did I want to play music; was it for the love of it, the spotlight or for the money? That was an impactful time,” he recalls, adding, “Elly’s music sounded simple so I assumed I could play it. In 2001 I was honoured to be part of his London show, which became my Master Class in professionalism.

For all rehearsals, he was punctual, smartly attired, with music transcribed in notation and chord charts. His structured compositions were to be played strictly as written - observing all dynamics. He would turn and look you straight in the face (even on stage) if you played one discordant note. I disagree with those who profile him with Kadongo Kamu.”