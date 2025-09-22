Empowering future filmmakers

Last Saturday afternoon, September 20, young filmmakers gathered in Lungujja at the Reach A Hand offices for the iKON fellowship programme 2025, a gathering that brings together alumni, mentors, filmmakers, and partners.

The reunion is designed to celebrate milestones, share journeys, and highlight how the fellowship has contributed to the professional and personal growth of young creatives across Uganda.

“Being part of the iKON Fellowship has been transformative, but it also comes with unique challenges. Sometimes, potential employers assume we are overqualified or ‘too big’ after the programme. While this can be discouraging, it is also a reminder of the high standards the fellowship instils in us as young filmmakers,” shared Nankya Mariam Shamsa, an iKON Fellow (2024/2025) on the challenges faced after the fellowship.

Since its inception, the programme has recruited three cohorts, mentoring 26 fellows and producing 21 short films. The first cohort, running from 2022 to 2023, produced eight fellows and seven short films. This was followed by the 2023 to 2024 cohort, which also included eight fellows and seven films.

The ongoing 2024 to 2025 cohort has 10 fellows and has already produced five films. Together, these works reflect diverse themes ranging from family and identity to mental health, resilience, and social justice.

Titles such as A Taste of Water, Ma’Rachi, Nourah, and My Blood from the 2023 fellowship; Deep Waters, Silent Tears, and Teen Me from the 2024 group; and Suubi, The Drought Girl, and Not Alone from the 2025 class demonstrate the creativity and passion of these emerging filmmakers.

The 2025 reunion served as an opportunity to raise awareness about the fellowship’s impact on empowering young storytellers, to showcase the achievements of fellows, mentors, and partners through films and testimonies, and to position the programme as a platform for nurturing filmmakers who are driving social change both in Uganda and beyond.