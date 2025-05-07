Empowerment excellence and elegance define She’s Empowered High Tea

Elegantly dressed in a stunning ensemble that matched the event’s High Tea theme, Her Excellency Ambassador Robie Kakonge was the Guest of Honor at this year’s She’s Empowered High Tea event, held on May 3 at the Wyndham Hotel in Irving, Texas.

The ambassador made a graceful entrance, dancing joyfully to the stage alongside UNAA First Lady Mrs Pamela Etibot. The room erupted with excitement as attendees joined in the celebratory moment.

She quickly won the admiration of the audience not only through her elegance but also through her thoughtful gestures. Each attendee received a gift bag that included Ugandan-made backcloth bags, locally produced coffee, and large packets of cookies—gifts that reflected her love for country and community.

Related 35 honored at Journey to the Boardroom Entertainment

Her Excellency Ambassador Robie Kakonge, giving her remarks during the event. PHOTO/COURTESY

Her generosity, humility, and heartfelt presence earned her the title of “Most Loved Diplomat” among the women in attendance.

When she spoke, a respectful silence filled the room. Her speech was candid and sincere, delivered with warmth and authenticity that drew the audience in. In one particularly moving moment, Ambassador Kakonge recognized outstanding entrepreneurs in the community with beautifully crafted certificates. Among the honorees was 16-year-old Delight Mugambe, who recently launched her own baking business—a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to achievement.

The afternoon program opened with Ms Joana Ahounou, who gave a talk on substance abuse and emphasized the importance of parental involvement and early intervention.

A series of empowering presentations followed. Pastor Nancy Twesige delivered a heartfelt session on self-worth, joined by her two daughters, aged 16 and 22. Mrs. Verra Aza, CEO of Veracity LD, spoke on financial literacy, urging women to take control of their financial futures. Dr Elizabeth Wachira, professor and Public Health Director at Texas A&M, shared insights on multigenerational mentorship and the importance of role models.

Mrs Hanifa Nakiryowa courageously shared her personal story of surviving an acid attack due to domestic violence and how she turned that pain into purpose through activism. Mrs. Aisha Musoke Mugga encouraged women to prioritize their health by scheduling annual check-ups and not waiting until symptoms worsen.

The elegant and vibrant event drew women from across the United States and several African nations including Kenya, Cameroon, and Nigeria. Attendees enjoyed an assortment of teas, delicious foods, and uplifting entertainment.

A key highlight was the intergenerational forum moderated by Mrs. Sarah Atigo. Panelists included Ms Unia Kiima and Pastor Nancy Twesige representing mothers, while Ms. Estelle Ntavyo and Mrs. Samantha Muhunde represented young women. The discussion focused on navigating and balancing Ugandan and American cultural values, sparking honest and resonant dialogue.

Entertainment throughout the day was led by DJ Kenneth, also known as DJ Star, whose music selection kept the energy high. The S.E.A. sisters’ music group delivered a memorable performance that captivated the audience and caught Ambassador Kakonge’s attention. The day’s musical journey reached its peak with a stunning set by renowned saxophonist Mr. Jose, who left guests mesmerized.

The event was seamlessly hosted by Ms. Musi Kiarie and Mrs. Daphne Kirungi Rutehenda, who ensured the program flowed smoothly.

This marked the second edition of the She’s Empowered High Tea, organized by a dedicated team led by Pamela Etibot, Aisha Musoke Mugga, and Mable Kunihira, with the support of Mr. Peter Mugga and UNAA President Mr. Lambert Etibot.

She’s Empowered is a women’s empowerment initiative founded by Mrs. Pamela Etibot, First Lady of UNAA. It provides a platform for women in the diaspora to connect, share experiences, and support one another in areas including health, parenting, relationships, and professional development.