Endless toasts at Silo Daycation anniversary

The Silo Daycation turned one at the weekend and the anniversary lived up to its promise – a full-house celebration of music, flavour, and vibes. From start to finish, Silo Daycation’s first anniversary was an immersive experience that proved why it has become Kampala’s most anticipated Sunday ritual. Guests, who consisted of a vibrant crowd, were treated to world-class Don Julio cocktails and electrifying performances that sealed the milestone in style.

After his concert a few weeks ago, Maurice Kirya made his first performance at the anniversary, and he set the mood with fan favourites like Busabala, Entebbe, and Nairobi, which had the crowd singing along. Selector Jay followed with an unforgettable oldies mix rollercoaster that had the entire venue on its feet, belting out timeless classics in unison.

Making her Daycation debut, Etania, aka ‘The Life Of The Party,’ brought her signature Amapiano energy, filling the dancefloor and keeping the party pulsing late into the evening. Like the party she is, Etania would abandon the decks and come to the front of the stage and pull off some moves.

There were endless cocktails. Photos | Isaac Ssejjombwe