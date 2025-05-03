Epic earth day line-up lands on Dstv

Starting with the week of April 21, DStv will be releasing a stream of natural history content to remind viewers to give our planet the protection it deserves in commemoration of Earth Day. Earth Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide on April 22, to raise awareness about environmental issues such as pollution, deforestation, climate change and endangered species. It encourages individuals, communities and governments to take action to preserve and protect the Earth’s natural resources. The favourite productions lined-up on DStv are The Americas, Sue Perkins Into Alaska, Expedition Killer Whale, Asia and Secrets of the Penguins, among others.

There is The Earthshot Prize: Top 15 Finalists.This series of four-to-five-minute documentaries, profiles each of last year’s 15 finalists. Two of these speak directly to this year’s Earth Day theme: “Our Power, Our Planet,” by showcasing renewable energy projects that are playing key roles in the attempt to triple the global generation of clean energy by 2030. For example, 2024 Fix Our Climate winner Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems offers a simple, safe, and reliable solution to transform industrial waste heat into electricity for use in hard-to-abate industries.

This solution has the potential to save gigatonnes of CO2. And d.light makes life brighter for millions of people by bringing clean and affordable solar power to rural African communities who previously relied on kerosene. It aims to reach one billion people by 2030. Founded by Prince William of England, The Earthshot Prize celebrates the best ideas and initiatives that could help save our planet. Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks narrates “The Americas,” an epic 10-part television event from the Emmy-winning producers of Planet Earth and Blue Planet, exploring the worlds and wildlife of North and South America.

Scored by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, the documentary series employs revolutionary filmmaking technology to showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas - Earth’s largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles. Showcasing America’s final frontier at its most extreme and quirky, “Sue Perkins Into Alaska” follows the beloved UK comedian and TV presenter on a daring adventure at the edge of civilisation. Meeting locals from homesteaders to gold prospectors, Sue’s adventure is full of heart, humour, and challenges.

Does she have what it takes to survive the Alaskan way of life? A previous nominee for Best Female Television Comic at the British Comedy Awards, Sue was nominated for a National Film and Television Award for Most Popular Presenter for The Great British Bake Off and BAFTA-nominated for Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal. Co-directed by Vanessa Coates (BAFTA-nominated Predators) and Mark Wheeler (Nature, Terra Mater), “Expedition Killer Whale” is narrated by 2025 BAFTA nominee Sharon Clarke (Mr. Loverman).

In a remote corner of Antarctica, a group of killer whales capture their prey in the most extraordinary fashion. Swimming together to create powerful waves, they can wash their seal prey off pieces of floating ice. Hundreds of millions of people around the world were gripped by one of the most sophisticated hunting techniques in the animal kingdom, when the whales became an overnight social media sensation after featuring in Frozen Planet II.

But we still know so little about them. Now a team of scientists, including Antarctic killer whale specialist Dr Leigh Hickmott (Frozen Planet II), are returning to these icy waters to advance our understanding of these compelling animals and how they conduct this unique behaviour. On the 20th anniversary of National Geographic’s Oscar-winning March of the Penguins, “Secrets of the Penguins” changes everything we ever believed to be true.

From the Emperor Penguins’ revelatory bonds of friendship to the gritty resolve of Gentoos and Rockhoppers, and the astonishing ingenuity of the migrant penguins that reached deserts and far beyond, their incredible traditions and societies echo ours in ways we never dreamed possible – until now. Produced by Oscar winner James Cameron and narrated by Blake Lively, “Secrets of the Penguins” was filmed over two extraordinary years by National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory, a BAFTA- and Emmy-winning wildlife cinematographer.

Seven- part series