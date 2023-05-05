Fashion lessons from the MET Gala

It is undoubtedly the fashion world’s hottest and most sought after ticket. And when it comes to the fashion, it is always in no shortage and with each year, guests are mandated to put their best fashion foot forward with their interpretation of the theme.

For this year’s edition, guests were required to step out with their best interpretation of Fallen Chanel Creative Director, under the theme, Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” And as was expected, the pearls, tweed, and monochrome were served in plenty. There were also a few appearances of cats, here and there, likely in honour of Karl’s beloved pet, Choupette.

Here are some of the fashion lessons that you could possibly pick on from the event, and employ for your own red-carpet moment.

The cape is back

There were plenty of capes being served on this red carpet; from stars such as Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, and Diddy. The cape is a great way to step onto an event like this and have a look that is both statement and memorable. If you are also looking to show up with some drama, then this is possibly your best option in pulling this off.

The cape allows for you to be as creative, and expressive as you want to, especially for an event such as this. Your cape is also the one detail that you can count on to seal your look and have it stand out.

Black and white is timeless

While this combination was an expected choice, seeing as it is what the designer wore for the most part of his life, there is also no denying that this monochrome combination is classy, timeless and makes for a great red-carpet look.