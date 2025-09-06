Fashion meets music

Kampala is raining music concerts. These concerts have evolved beyond live performances into full-scale productions, where what the audience sees is becoming just as important as what they hear. Costumes, stage design, and visual storytelling are now central to how artistes connect with their fans. At the forefront of this shift is fashion designer Abbas Kaijuka with his sharp eye and ability to blend performance needs with striking aesthetics, he has become the go-to creative for artistes who want to make a statement on stage. From Sheebah’s energetic showcases, to Chosen Blood’s distinct flair and Spice Diana’s bold looks and Winnie Nwagi’s commanding presence, Kaijuka’s designs help shape how their music is received and celebrated.

While working on artistes’ costumes, where does the process begin?

When an artiste has a concert, we discuss the concept behind it. Sometimes it is a maiden show, an anniversary or even a charity show. The concept shapes the costumes. For example, with B2C’s concert, they wanted to show different stages of their career. We revisited their style from the early 2000s to date and recreated key looks for each section of the show.

From there, we think about colours, the flow of the performance, and consult the lighting and production teams .How do you balance an artiste’s personality and brand with your design language? I always respect an artiste’s fashion sense and body type. I cannot dress Iryn Namubiru in something that Sheebah would wear; it has to fit her brand and what people know her for. Also, I dislike creating basic looks. Even when I am working within an artiste’s style, I like to surprise them with more. That balance keeps the design authentic and exciting.

What inspires your costume designs for stage, music videos, culture or global fashion trends?

Main inspiration comes from the artiste’s style. It is a concert, so they still need to look like themselves. If B2C is known for suits, there has to be that element in their costumes. But I also keep an eye on global fashion trends because you cannot dress someone in something outdated. Stay true to their identity while keeping it fresh and relevant.

How much does costume design influence the overall success and impact of a live concert?

Fashion plays a huge role. Sometimes people who do not even attend the concert still want to see what the artiste wore. Outfits can hype a show even after it is done, sometimes more than the performance. In this social media era, if you dress badly, that is what people will talk about instead of your music. But if you come out looking powerful, you capture attention and elevate the performance.

Any artiste’s performance transformed by your work?

Yes, Carol Nantongo’s maiden concert. I designed a black-and-white striped outfit that transformed three times during her performance: from a dramatic dress to a dance outfit, and finally into a gospel-inspired gown. I have done similar transformations for Winnie Nwagi, Cindy, and Spice Diana. I enjoy creating pieces that shift on stage, sometimes turning one look into three or four. It changes the energy of the performance.

Stage costumes often need to combine drama, comfort, and functionality; how do you approach this balance?

It is always tricky. Sometimes the most dramatic outfits are not easy to perform in. In such cases, I design them as entrance looks; they wow the audience when the artiste walks on stage, then we switch them out for something more comfortable. I also play with fabrics and construction to bring drama while still allowing movement.

Artistes often want bold and catchy, unlike production teams; how do you navigate this?

Usually, the artiste and I are in sync, but production teams might worry about colours, lighting, or movement. My approach is to push for collaboration. These things are done abroad; Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift do them, so we can do them here, too. It’s just about understanding each other. Artistes, like Sheebah and Spice Diana are particular about their vision, so production has to find a way around it.

Have you ever had to compromise on a design due to budget, time, or stage logistics?

Yes, especially when I want to use expensive fabric or import materials, but the budget does not allow. I either find alternative fabrics that still look good or redesign entirely. I don’t like using cheap materials, so if a client does not have the right budget, sometimes I choose not to work with them. Luckily, most of the female artistes I work with, such as Sheebah, Spice, Lydia Jazmine, Winnie Nwagi, usually have the budgets to support outstanding designs.

Any memorable concert or artiste collaboration so far?

Sheebah’s two-day Serena concert stands out as it was unforgettable fashion-wise. Spice Diana’s Lugogo and Serena concerts were also highlights, as were Carol Nantongo, Iryn Nambiru, Carole Kasita, and Winnie Nwagi shows. Winnie’s concert might be my top one. Each collaboration has been special in its own way, from B2C at Freedom City to Sheebah’s pregnancy concert.

What is the most challenging costume you have ever created for the stage?

One was for Fik Fameica, where the costume had built-in lights. The vision was for him to walk on stage in darkness so the lights on the outfit would shine, but the production switched the stage lights on and ruined it. For Nantongo’s concert, we had just two minutes to switch her into a massive striped dress but it did not tie properly in time. I have learnt that: some ideas need the right production team to execute properly. Quick-change costumes are also challenging, and to plan changes more carefully plus schedule them into performance breaks.

What is the role of fashion in shaping the identity of Ugandan music globally?

Fashion can put artistes on the map. While artistes may not be popular, their fashion sense makes them stand out. The way they present themselves, costumes, hair, and styling become part of their global identity.

What story do you want your costumes to tell about Ugandan creativity?

We can compete globally. I don’t want to be boxed in as just “African print” or cultural design. While I sometimes incorporate culture, my main focus is to create on the same level as Louis Vuitton or Balmain. I want people to look at my costumes and see Uganda represented on a global stage.

For those who want to break into performance costume design...

Be creative and avoid copying. Copying kills your identity. Ensure your designs have your signature, so that people can always tell it’s your work. Stage costumes are about impact, and they’re seen by thousands.





