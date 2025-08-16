Fashion, music and cocktails at fourth Rise and Brunch Kampala

You do not know if you are a cocktail buff unless you have attended a few brunches in Kampala. Cocktails are the primary drink at any brunch. It also goes without saying that cocktails at brunches are always made to impress, for obvious reasons. People pay premium to attend these mid-morning parties, and premium beverages are, therefore, a must. They are always wholesome. It's the combination of those two factors that will likely make you a cocktail buff for life.

You don't have much choice, really. Having said that, you don’t know a good cocktail until you have tasted a Tanqueray cocktail. There is just something about that gin that makes a very good base for cocktails. The fact that it is such a high quality drink definitely plays a part. At the recent forth edition of the Rise and Brunch Kampala at Mestil Hotel and Residences, it was show time for Tanqueray gin. It was the second Rise and Brunch where Tanqueray headlined.

A cocktail menu listing four choices was one of the first things you saw on your table as soon as you entered the really fancy tent in the large terrace garden.

The view of Kampala city's skyline from this Nsambya venue gives some good vibes. As fresh arrivals studied the cocktail menu, wondering which one might deliver the hardest buzz to take away last night's hangover, the waiters approached and nudged them to the buffet table, waiting for them. These people are have hosted several brunches and know how things can easily go downhill if party goers are not reminded to eat before drinking. It is one of their responsibilities as well-trained bartenders.

The buffet was quite decent, offering a varied range of meats, pastries, fruits and other bites to meet everyone's choice. Because the food is the brunch. Breakfast/lunch, right? Without the food, you are a bunch of adults drinking irresponsibly on a Sunday afternoon.

So the food game at a brunch has to be top notch or else you don't have a deal. And the buffet at this particular brunch was impressive.

Truly gourmet. Having had their fill, the rest of the afternoon would be spent enjoying Tanqueray cocktails, connecting with strangers at the table, meeting and greeting famous socialites like Uncle Mo who is even more fun in person than he is on YouTube, and singing along to RnB music from the 1990s and early 2,000s.

You know, the kind of music that a sophisticated urbanite might play on a Sunday afternoon to chill and reload for a new week, except instead of selecting the music yourself, there was an endless supply of high level DJs to do the job. The likes of Selector Jay, Rwanda’s DJ Fiston, Kenya’s DJ Incredible and our very own DJ Wil and Ssese were in the house. Seeing all those people chorusing the songs together is a such a vibe.

Music and alcohol does bring people together after all. By 3pm, one hour to the close of the brunch, the party was truly ablaze. Jane Apio, the cocktail maestro and her large team at the bar were working around the clock, churning out the Crarefree Baes and the Rising Starlets and the Self Starters like there was no tomorrow. It was almost as if the drinkers were running against time to have as many cocktails as possible before the open bar would close at 4pm. Which, if you ask me, was probably the case.

The waiters were delivering an endless stream of orders, and strangers were now best friends, chatting and laughing at every table, exchanging contacts. Because alcohol tends to do that. One of the highlights of the summer chic edition was the rare high touch mobile cocktail experience, where guests took part in tailored cocktail making, exploring creativity and the unique features of Tanqueray.

Here, Apio the maestro took guests through the steps of making a great cocktail and let them participate. Many were impressed by their creations. The DJs at the Rise and Brunch Kampala understood the assignment that day. The mood was in the sky even before the headline act came on stage.

South Africa’s DJ Milo made his name online for his deep knowledge of soul and RnB. His mixes catch fire on YouTube and his TikTok and Instagram clips fo viral across the continent, regularly. Today, he travels across the continent to such event to make people happy. For reference, this was his second visit to Uganda in the last 8 months. That's how busy the man is.

He stepped on the DJs’ dais at around 4:30pm and brought the house down. Because his popularity in this town is considerable. All of a sudden, the alcohol seemed to evaporate from people's heads. Everyone was present again. All eyes were trained at him and everyone sang elicited a near wild reaction. The evening sun washed through the translucent tent, creating a whole new mood of joy and togetherness.

The shadows of dancing people was magical. The hundreds of people in the party looked like a scene from a movie wedding. Happy and carefree. Rise and Brunch has established itself on Kampala's premier party landscape. As it turns out, it is also very big in Kigali and Accra. For good reason, clearly. Well-organised, classy and fun. And the cocktails were unforgettable.

