Fellowship keen to put filmmakers on pedestal

Fifteen film professionals who have produced at least one feature fiction, series, or documentary film, or a minimum of two short films as a lead or co-producer, have up to Monday next week to apply for a slot in the fourth Creative Producers’ Indaba (CPI).

The highly successful film-producer professional development fellowship is hosted by the Cape Town-based Realness Institute in collaboration with EAVE, the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s IFFR Pro, and the Marrakech International Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops.

Forty-five producers from 18 countries have been through the fellowship since its inception in 2021. Successful applicants set to join the latest cohort are primed to convene and will include five creative producers from Africa with audiovisual projects in development; five international producers without projects; and five African film professionals from international sales, funding, festivals, markets, or an institutional background interested in working across continents.

“Recognising the vital role of the film industry in social and macroeconomic development, we aim to develop these producers into key influencers who can shape favourable policies and financial infrastructures essential for the growth of Africa’s film industry,” says Mehret Mandefro, the director of development and partnership at the Realness Institute.

She adds: “We also aim to foster collaboration between Europe, America, Asia, and Africa, facilitating the exchange of ideas and promoting international co-productions.”

The CPI comprises three workshop modules over six months, combining in-person and online sessions. These workshops aim to equip participants with practical tools to enhance their film production management skills, develop essential leadership skills, and gain the capacity to operate sustainable businesses at a strategic level.

The fellowship, a professional development opportunity for African film producers, is led by programme director Elias Ribeiro and group leaders Diana Elbaum, and Mehret Mandefro in addition to story expert Tracey Lee Rainers and marketing export Constanza Arena.

“Seeing the latest success stories of the Indaba alumni at A-list festivals and in the creation of networks on the continent is a strong sign of the impact of the programme,” says Kristen Trapp, the chief executive officer at EAVE.

Producer Bartolomeu Luiz (Brazil), who attended last year’s CPI, says his participation yielded concrete results, including securing a co-production with a Canadian partner he met in Rotterdam, with further funding prospects awaiting announcements in Brazil.

“The workshop has truly been a catalyst for profound personal and professional growth.”