Female filmmakers feted

After starting in May with an engaging monologue challenge, Cinema Ug’s innovative event, ‘Women In Film,’ reached its peak on August 17, 2023. This programme aims to boost the influence and skills of women in the film industry. It kicked off with various exciting activities like the monologue challenge, workshops, an enlightening symposium, and an incubation programme.

The main event however, was the “Women in Film Symposium,” a panel discussion. This talked about the challenges that women face in the film industry and explored where they’re headed in the future. It was held at the British Council and supported by Goethe Zentrum Kampala.

The symposium brought together people from the industry for a lively conversation.

The panel included accomplished women from different parts of the industry: Eleanor Nabwiso, a producer and actress; Nazzinda Ruth, a director and producer; Lola Atwine, a writer and producer; and Racheal Nduhukire, a dynamic actress.

They had a thought-provoking talk guided by Dorothy Nabunjo from Karizm.

During the discussion, Nazzinda Ruth stressed how important it is for aspiring female filmmakers to get good career guidance early on. She urged them to plan their paths carefully.

“Women entering the film industry should find the best career advice. This can stop them from wandering aimlessly in different directions,” she said.

Nazzinda also highlighted how women and men can work together in the film industry.

“Women can coexist and collaborate with men in the film world. By supporting each other, we can achieve great things together. It’s not about competing, but about sharing the journey.”

Racheal Nduhukire said storytelling isn’t limited by gender.

“I believe stories shouldn’t be tied to gender. Everyone can tell a great story from their own perspective.”

Eleanor Nabwiso talked about the importance of having a clear vision when telling stories. “Having a clear vision is crucial not just for new filmmakers but also for women in the industry. This clarity needs to start from the very beginning of production,” she advised.

The guest of honour, Ms Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo, encouraged women to think of their passion for storytelling as a business opportunity.

“We’re not asking for charity, but aiming for sustainable livelihoods,” she emphasised.

The symposium’s main message was about empowerment and unity.

In the midst of all the excitement, the winner of the Women In Film Monologue challenge was announced.

Vanessa Zalwango Dian won the top prize of Shs500,000, while Kind Missy and Sharon Atuhaire Achire came in second and third, winning Shs300,000 and Shs200,000 respectively.

The event brought together impressive figures from the industry, both men and women.