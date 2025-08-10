Forgotten truths in Kikomeko’s art

You don’t stroll through Gerald Puto Kikomeko’s art. It is quiet at first, then it gets louder, brighter and chaotic. Before you know it, you are standing in the middle of scanned land titles, Blue Band tins, tabobas, wrappers, car number plates, cargo tags- fragments of a life you did not know you were part of. Welcome to Zikusanze If You Do, Zikusanze If You Don’t, the artist’s latest exhibition now showing at Metroplex Shopping Mall in Naalya, co-created with fellow artist Joseph Wamala Kyeyune. The art show is stitched from consumer culture, inheritance and a deep, unflinching curiosity about who we are and who made us that way. “We are always carrying something,” Kikomeko says. “A name, a tag, a border, a history.” Zikusanze—which loosely means “let it find you”, sets the tone.

Whether you act or not, speak or stay silent, zikusanze. The world still catches up to you. This is the tension Kikomeko builds his art upon, layer by layer, object by object, question by question. He is creatively turning trash into truth. His material is not found in art shops. It is in Owino Market stalls, airport cargo slips, childhood photo albums and hardware stores. Kikomeko gathers what society has thrown away, forgotten, or ignored. “Blue Band tins, old tadobas, number plates are not just waste,” he says. From museums or art academies, in Bweyogerere, in the silence of his late father’s photo collection, in the bakery his dad once co-owned in Kansanga, and in scrap is where his journey started.

A photo of his father seated with a white man, surrounded by baking tins. became a creative seed. “That photo reminded me that our family memories were shaped by what we bought and who we bought from,” he says. When he started working with wick lamps or tadobas, the metallic baking trays once used in his father's bakery, he noticed how children sketched homes, with a door in the centre and windows on each side. In Kikomeko’s installations, materials become messages. He doesn’t paint identity but builds it, interrogates it, folds it, and lights it up. One piece may resemble a supermarket shelf. Another, a shop sign. Another, the inside of a storage facility. But they all ask the same thing: What are we buying into?

And at what cost? “Even a cargo tag has an identity,” he points out. “Before it gets to you, it carries someone else’s name, their journey. We ignore that.” In one corner, viewers see lightboxes- tools used in modern advertising, now glowing with materials meant to challenge capitalism, not sell it. A jarring contradiction by design. “Shops use lightboxes to convince us to want more. I use them to ask: what is all this light hiding?” he says. His earlier works like The Source and Tracing Identity also echo similar concerns, using backcloth, family photos, land deeds, and barcodes to expose how deeply ownership, capitalism, and history have been etched onto our everyday lives. Some of Kikomeko’s most moving work stems from a painful personal story, a land dispute that nearly tore his family apart. In the process, he scanned the red boundary line from their land title.

That line has since become a recurring visual in his art- floating, fragmented, bleeding across canvases and walls. “That red line caused a fight. We are still at war over maps we never made. That map is a scar.” Zikusanze if you do, Zikusanze if you don’t was birthed from a heated land meeting. To Kikomeko and Wamala, it was gold. “We harvest language from the people,” he says. “Taxi stages, courtrooms, neighbours arguing over land. That’s where real art begins.” The grounding in everyday life makes his work relatable yet confrontational. He invites audiences to recognise their own lives in the chaos of materials, struggles in the cargo tags, their own questions in the windows made of Tadobas. “We create for people who have stood in court over land, who grew up eating Blue Band, who remember their father’s hands,” he says.

Shaking walls

Beyond the gallery is a lab of resistance. We are not decorating walls. We are shaking them. Paired with painter Joseph Wamala Kyeyune, the exhibition offers a two-voiced conversation, one of brushstrokes, the other of debris. One speaks softly, the other rustles like wind through scrap metal. The exhibition is hosted by Vodo Arts Lab and Society.



