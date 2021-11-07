Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness

Terence Wilson -- who went by the stage name Astro, performed with UB40 until 2013, when he formed a breakaway band

By  AFP

Former vocalist and founding member of British reggae group UB40, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling In Love" has died at the age of 64, his band confirmed.
Terence Wilson -- who went by the stage name Astro, performed with UB40 until 2013, when he formed a breakaway band.
"We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness," his current band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, said on Twitter late Saturday. "The world will never be the same without him."

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.