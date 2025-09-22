From piano to tube fiddle: Mugabi shines in concert

What does it mean for an artist to come of age? This is one of the most thrown around statements after concerts. An artiste comes of age when their art precedes the entertainment value it offers, yet their audience still strikes that balance.

An artist has come of age when he does not have to adulate their art to win over an audience but they are intentional, articulate and provocative, yet their audience still buys into what they have to say.

Such artists do not win over new audiences by changing or adapting new styles, they sell what they have to new audiences.

Maurice Kirya, Naava Grey, K!mera, Susan Kerunen, Mo Roots and Kenneth Mugabi are some of such artists.

On Friday, Kenneth Mugabi had a concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel’s Victoria Conference Hall.

Kenneth Mugabi played the piano, guitar and tube fiddle.

Aptly titled, Tales Of Mugabi, this is also the title of his new album and Kenneth Mugabi’s second show at Kampala Serena Hotel. The three act concert had Mugabi go from the piano, tube fiddle and guitar as the instruments of work in the night but above it all, it is a night he tested his audience with lots of unreleased material and still managed to keep them engaged.

Mugabi took to the stage at 8:20pm with a session he played with a white piano placed in the middle of the stage. For people who follow Mugabi, it is not a secret that he plays almost all instruments, but for casuals, this was probably the longest he performed with keys.

Kenneth Mugabi in a collaborative performance with singer Afrie, famed for the song Mulala.

Much as his songs such as Embera and Cinderella are heavy on keys, they were not part of the day’s selection; it was songs such as Oliwa, Muvubuka, People of the Land and Fire and Water before Anne Nassaga, alias Afrie, took over the keys to perform Mulala.

Afrie formed part of the collaborational team Mugabi worked with this year, others were Halima Namakula, Blair Nkoono, Happy Kyazze, and Maritza, who was a big part of his second act.

Singer Afrie, famed for the song Mulala.

The second act, also the main part of the show, was dedicated to his soon to be released album, Tales of Mugabi. Mugabi recorded the album live at the National Theatre auditorium.

The album has 15 songs, many of which he performed during the show. Much as these songs were appreciated by the audience, the fact that most of these songs have only been released on his website, most of the people in the audience did not know them, which slowed down the show, considering the fact that Mugabi’s shows are usually sing alongs. But it picked up eventually when he played older songs from the Kibunómu, People of the Land and The Ugandan albums.

Organised by Karizm, an entertainment agency with support from I&M Bank, the show was praised as one of the best organised, where revellers noted they received a real VIP experience.

Unlike most concerts where journalists and content creators cram the VIP section, the organisers managed media to ensure that the section was not crowded with cameras.

Maritza was a big part of Mugabi’s second session.

Others also praised the organisers for delivering everything they promised in the VIP section such as food and drinks. After his first concert at Serena in 2023, the belief was that Mugabi could not pull off another successful concert, which has been common, especially after artistes host their debut show.

However, the turn up and atmosphere was proof that the artiste, even without club bangers, has built an army of diehard fans.

Those who start singing his song after the first guitar chord and keep requesting songs. He finished the set with two crowd favourites – Naki and Sanyu, the popular soundtrack to a famous TV series of the same name.