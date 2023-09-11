Geosteady’s thunder almost  stolen by Alien Skin and Kats

Geosteady had a successful concert back in 2017at Imperial Royale Hotel but ever since then, he had switched to intimate annual gatherings aptly titled, Dining with Geosetady at small venues. These events are priced highly compared to ordinary concerts. Until last Friday at Hotel Africana when he staged one.

Unlike his first show, this time, there were three other shows in town, Maurice Kirya at Serena Hotel, Katonga Hero’s Celebrations at Kololo Airstrip and Nigerian gospel artiste Sinach at Lugogo.

There was skepticism whether Geosteady would pull the numbers. He definitely did not match Fik Fameica or Pr Bugembet but it was a good turn out.

Escorted by his fiancée Hindu Kay amidst cheers from the crowd, Geosteady went on the stage at 10pm and his first session lasted for 40 minutes. He performed songs like African Lady, Am ready, Ebisembayo, his collaboration with Chozen Becky, Energy that he sung with Chameleone, Mbuuza, Sente, and Ogenda Bintamya among others before taking a short musical break with his band.

It was however during the break that a scuffle ensued between Mc Kats and Alien Skin’s aides. Unfortunately, this was one of the highlights of the night going by the clips doing rounds on social media with MC Kats being carried off the stage to give room for Alien Skin to perform.

He returned and performed a cover of Kassav’s Ou le before doing his I swear, Finally and Wakyuka. It was at this point that Chameleone joined him on stage. Together they did the latter’s Forever and Kuma Obwesigwa.

Lydia Jazmine joined him for their duet Same way before he left to change for his last session which was different from the previous ones. His last session had more covers, many reggae songs such as Marlon Asher’s Ganja planta, Morgan Heritage’s I’m coming home, Goodlyfe’s Ngamba and Okwagala Atakwagala by the late Elly Wamala before proceeding with his own Owoma, Tokendeza and Sembera among others.

The show that kicked off at 8pm also saw other artistes including Karole Kasita, Grenade, Mikie Wine, Kapa Cat, Fik Fameica, Joseph Ngoma, Ykee Benda and Eddy Kenzo supporting him.