Global fests shun films from Africa

With Africa’s biggest film fest in Durban, South Africa, now a distant memory, some of the globe’s finest creatives are preparing for Zurich. Sadly, Venice showcased only five films from Africa. Toronto is underway, until September 14. Zurich’s fest, September 25 to October 5, is next. There is also Hamburg, London, Rio de Janeiro and others. To paraphrase activist and historian Dr Hannah Elsisi, tokenise talent and stories from Africa and elsewhere.

Toronto is showcasing almost 300 films. Only three of those films are from Brazil, eight from Africa (or co-produced with Africans), and, in contrast, 20 British-only projects. Bam Bam, Mother’s Love and Stitches, Nollywood’s trio are the only films with no overseas partners. Fests ought to judge African films for their quality rather than searching for (a) time warp, or (b) cliché: death, despair and devastation. Enter The Eyes of Ghana, a tribute to the legacy of Chris Tsui Hesse – directed by Ben Proudfoot, a Canadian, and produced by Accra’s Anita Afonu, Hesse’s protégé, alongside Nana Adwoa Frimpong and Moses Bwayo. The latter also co-directed with Christopher Sharp, Bobi Wine: The People’s President.





In Calle Málaga, Moroccan author Maryam Touzami partnered with peers from France and Germany. British-Nigerian artist Akinola Davies melds his two worlds in My Father’s Shadow set in 1993, the year Sani Abachi staged a coup d’état. Two years later, Abachi sacrificed Ken Saro-Wiwa for profits. Davies’ story recalls Ken Wiwa’s In the Shadow of a Saint, a tribute to martyred dad. Saro-Wiwa was unwavering in his stance against Shell’s devastation in Nigeria. Toronto’s deplorable attempt to mute The Road Between Us deflects from messages such as filmmaker Sarah Friedland’s about Israel’s decades-long terror-backed occupation. Since 2023, Israel’s arms have ended north of 60,000 lives (children account for a third). Palestine 36 will take Toronto crowds to the bloody heart of pain but tackle historical erasure.

With life imitating art, denialist voices blame everybody but the problem. Not many fall for the act. But, thousands of industry players and others gathered in Venice last Saturday for an anti-genocide demonstration over the fest’s stance on Gaza. The only Southern African film in Toronto, the Zamo Mkhwanazi-directed Laundry, a Swiss-South African collaboration, explores segregationist apartheid. Laundry and My Father’s Shadow revisit evil eras when Nigeria and South Africa were oppressed by what Fela Kuti calls “Vagabonds In Power”.

A world-class film on Afrobeats is long overdue. The genre, such as Amapiano, is the ruler of choice. Ask any DJ in Accra, Kampala, Berlin, Lusaka or Osaka. This week, Fela’s artistic polyglot progeny, Tyla – whose repertoire weaves Afrobeats, Amapiano and pop – won her second MTV music video awards. Alas, still no film on her either. The lure of profits hobbles many a creative from telling Africa’s stories. Meanwhile, selectors at fests fail to scour the continent for diversity. Their jaundiced preferences tend to imply exclusion.

It was unsurprising that none of the 12 doccies- South African slang term for a documentary, at the Durban festival was from Africa (barring three from the host region). French director Jean-Gabriel Leynaud’s Of Mud and Blood, capturing coltan mining in the DRC, was crowned the best documentary. In 1960, months before Patrice Lumumba’s assassination, Hesse filmed the Belgium-incited Congo

crisis but, 65 years on, what has changed? Sudan: Remember Us stood out for authentic, respectful and poetic delivery. So, the industry’s high-ups ought to urgently widen the scope rather than maintaining the caricature. In the case of Durban, Andrea Vogel, who has left the fest for a new role at Cannes, is credited for deepening the global reach. However, like Toronto, Durban is ironically thin on African films: Algeria, Nigeria, Somalia, Mauritius and beyond.

Another site of schizophrenia and change of guard is in Pretoria. A split in the ANC, dragging the ruling party below 50 percent, has given South Africans a polygamous administration. New ministers, formerly opposition politicians, spot ever-growing waistlines. The masses languish in hunger exacerbated by foetal alcohol syndrome disorder that in turn stoke teen pregnancy and gang wars.

There is no scarcity of multifaceted stories from Africa. Meanwhile, 2024-2025 marks 50 years of Kenneth Kaunda’s peace-building role in a Southern Africa. That region previously swayed from colonialism to oppressive “adjustments” that reduced Zambia’s existence merely “to pay the IMF”, as Julius E Nyang’oro quoted Kaunda in Beyond Structural Adjustment in Africa. This must-read book explains how Bretton Woods could flip any economy from rude health to ICU.

Having directed Malawi’s finest films, Shemu Joyah shows the way. Pity, the Malawian government is contributing not a penny to his projects. Still, African creatives should embrace the likes of Brazil for co-productions. With broadcasters and distributors shunning the Global South, viewers are drunk with imitations of unreal shows: Mommy Club, Real Housewives, as if there’s no diversity of African tales. Look at Zambia’s Kalambo and Kilwa Kisiwani, in Tanzania. Uganda’s support to decolonisation and re-liberation of sister nations is well documented.

The memory of Patrice Lumumba and Dag Hammarskjöld, assassinated in 1961 and “accidentalised” later that year, is fading. Fewer people outside East Africa know about South Sudan’s path, or the 45 folks martyred in 1886. Kizito’s birthplace was only this July made a parish. Until Kizito was declared a saint, in 1964 – almost 80 years after martyrdom – no pope had set foot in Uganda. Since then, Uganda has had only three papal visits versus the United States of America’s 10. Leo XIV – the first pontiff, in centuries, with African roots – hasn’t visited Uganda. Pope Benedict didn’t.

Although Durban’s fest organisers tend to look North, screenings have previously included Bobi Wine, Cameroon’s Le spectre de Boko Haram and Tenzi za Sinema – directed by Ajabu Ajabu, a Dar-es-Salaam collective comprising Cece Mlay, Darragh Amelia, Gertrude Malizana and Jesse Gerard Mpango. Last year, Kaouther Ben Hania-directed Four Daughters (Tunisia) won the international doccie award. So, clearly, Mpango once reflected, stories from the continent are abundant and diverse.

Joyah and I are walking down Durban's beachfront esplanade. He transports me to the tale of Rev John Chilembwe. The liberation-struggle theologian, assassinated by Britain in 1915, is the subject of his next project. On the esplanade, youngsters' fashion sense recalls music videos from the USA – recalling how some storytellers copy-and-paste Hollywood tales. But, that's not the end. Shoks Mnisi Mzolo is a roving storyteller with a background in arts & culture and financial journalism. He also works as an independent researcher and is an avid traveler.

Feeding off strengths

So much work remains undone- authenticity and inclusion. Almost 20 years since Nollywood began to train Malawian actors, the southerners are now competitive. Intra-continental partnerships, collaborations and co-productions enable African nations to feed off each other’s strengths: talent, location, infrastructure and expertise.





