God has not forsaken Uganda, our leaders have forsaken God

“If you can fix Al Salvador, there are lessons for all of us. What did you do first?” Tucker Carlson inquisitively asks the president of the small Central American Republic Nayib Bukele during a recent interview.

To contextualise Tucker’s question, prior to Bukele’s ascent to power in 2019, El Salvador held the notorious label of the murder capital of the world. Gangs controlled vast parts of the country unleashing untold mayhem partly captured in the homicide stats that stood at 38 per 100,000 people.

To paint a clearer picture, El Salvador had triple the murder rate that Haiti has right now.

During the initial government crackdown, the gangs viciously reiterated killing 87 people in three days. For a country of only six million people, this equates to five thousand murders in US in three days.

Given the grim state of affairs, how did Bukele decrease the homicide rate by 50 percent in his first year in office, slashed the murder rate to two per 100,000 people making El Salvador safer than the US whose murder rate is around six per 100,000 inhabitants? There, surely, must be lessons for all of us.

“I can tell you the official formula and the unofficial formula,” the president states with the mischievous grin of someone about to drop an unpopular opinion.

“We did a plan comprised of phases, rolling out one at a time. Gangs started fighting back, so government had to roll out everything at once in a hurry, and it worked. We pacified the country in a matter of weeks,” says Bukele, before crucially adding; “That is the official one.”

“What’s the real?” Tucker probs.

“It’s a miracle,” Bukele replies.

He narrates that at the onset of the onslaught, the gangs reiterated indiscriminately killing people in order to spread terror. The government retreated to figure out how to mitigate the heavy civilian casualty numbers.

Faced with a seemingly impossible task, Bukele reveals that; “We stopped and tried to figure out what to do. We were looking into an impossible mission here. So, we prayed.”

“You prayed in the meeting?” Tucker questions.

“Yes, yes of course. Several times,” Bukele replies. Adding that; “For wisdom to win the war. We prayed that the civilian causalities would be really low.”

He reveals that the major gang, MS 13 morphed from the customary outfits that seek to control territory to facilitate their illicit trade into a satanic organisation that occasionally sacrificed babies to the “beast”, according to several former gang members.

This played in favour of the government as Bukele explains; “There’s a spiritual war and there’s a physical war. The physical war, that’s the official. If you win the spiritual war, it will reflect in the physical. Our impressive victory was because we won the spiritual war, very, very fast. We didn’t have competition. They were satanic. I think that made it easier.”

Uganda is not close to becoming the murder capital of the world but the plethora of challenges we are faced with beg for divine intervention beyond the cosmetic annual national prayer breakfasts in spite which, the country continues to get worse.

The prophecies

Our leaders do not have to speculate about what to do. God proves those He has approved with miracles, wonders and signs. Given the numerous signs God has wrought by the hand of Prophet Elvis Mbonye it would be folly to look any further.

He has numerous local and international prophecies cutting across sectors; politics, security, economics among other fields, yet our leaders have largely ignored his divine guidance leading to disastrous outcomes.

In 2012 he warned about the chopper crashes but the authorities did not heed.

He warned about the 2010 Fifa World final bombing, but no one listened.

In 2018 he warned about the 2020 pandemic period advising the path Uganda ought to have chartered, but the government never listened.

In 2013 he warned against the religious policy that would infringe upon the freedom of worship, but today elements within the Ministry of Ethics are pressing for the Religious and Faith Organisations Policy.

God has not forsaken Uganda. The leaders have forsaken God, the fountain of living waters, and hewn themselves cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water.