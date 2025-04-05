Godfrey Opio promoting authentic UG music in America

For US-based Ugandan singer, multi-instrumentalist and dance instructor Godfrey Opio, music simply runs in the blood. His late father Andrew Kiwel was renowned for his mastery of the Adungu, a traditional musical instrument of the Acholi and Alur people of northern Uganda that usually has seven to 13 strings.

Kiwel was very famous in northern Uganda before he got killed in 2001 when the tide of death swept through the region during the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war that raged there for about two decades and left more than 100,000 people dead and more than two million displaced.

His three other brothers; Charles Obina, John Otim and Bosco Okema, are also currently making waves in Uganda as bonafide traditional singers even though they are mostly known for playing traditional and modern musical instruments.

Inherited talent aside, it is partly because of the trauma that the people of northern Uganda suffered from during and after the war that motivated Opio and his siblings to follow in their father’s footsteps. “Growing up in such an aggressive environment, seeing people being killed like chicken, was a rude life for us.

When we were living in internally displaced refugee camps, we saw our lives as useless, so we found solace in music because it is therapy that is good for transforming people and helping them heal from trauma,” says 24-yearold Opio.

The beginning of Opio’s career

Opio’s career was set in motion back in 2014 when he joined the Kika Troupe, a Kampala-based dance group that has previously featured in music videos of popular Ugandan singers such as Bobi Wine, Iryn Namubiru and Eddy Kenzo, among others. But his big break came when he joined M-Lisada, a Ugandan nonprofit that empowers disadvantaged children through music, dance and life skills.

M-Lisada regularly organises US tours for these children under the organisation’s Dance of Hope programme, and in 2023 Opio’s impressive skills and hardwork saw him become the artistic director of the Dance of Hope US tour. “Because of the challenges I faced as a child, I saw music as my only hope for living a decent life. I worked so hard to master various music instruments and dances,” he says.

During the 2023 Dance of Hope US tour, the rising star and his colleagues traversed close to 20 states showcasing original Ugandan dances and music at different festivals, theatres and in schools. After the tour, Opio chose to stay in the US, from where he officially launched his music career.

Recordings

Opio currently has two EPs under his belt, all recorded and produced from the United States where he is currently more popular than in his native country. His music – a unique blend of contemporary and traditional elements – borrows heavily from traditional music of northwestern Uganda.

The rough times he went through as a child inspire most of his music, which tackles themes ranging from unity, life’s struggles, love and celebration of life. His music also seeks to let his listeners have a deeper understanding of humanity and various cultures.

War Child, the title track of his debut three-track EP that was released in 2024, is a poignant tale about the suffering and unprecedented loss of life that the people of northern Uganda endured during the LRA war – and Opio uses his own childhood experiences to tell the story.Obuuza Nganda, another track off War Child, talks about how socialising is important for fostering unity in society. In the song, the singer gives the example of how malwa (traditional millet beer) helps to unite people because it is typically consumed in groups.

Godfrey Opio meets Bobi Wine

Also on War Child is Lokilobo (meaning things of the world in Acholi), which implores Opio’s listeners to learn how to appreciate other people’s good deeds. His second EP, which was released on March 23 in the United States, also features three tracks – authentic Acholi music that will certainly get fans of Acholi’s Larakaraka dance hooked.

“It is a reply to the questions people have been asking me, such as where I come from and what motivates my music. The songs on the EP basically explain my roots,” Opio says of his latest offering, which he calls Roots Album. On Buye Lamele, he advises the youth to work hard and stop the illusion that they will reap where they did not saw – just like birds that wait to harvest food from people’s gardens even though they contribute nothing in the production process.

The youth are also the subject of Owiny Buulu (Acholi for ‘Listen Youth’), which talks about the dangers of vices such as alcohol and drug abuse. On Lamero (Drunkard in Acholi), Opio takes a swipe at parents who are addicted to alcohol and prioritise drinking over providing for their families.

Having been raised by a widowed mother, Mama is Opio’s tribute to mothers – especially single mothers – who endure many challenges as they raise their children. Aside from singing, Opio also spends considerable time promoting traditional Ugandan musical instruments in the United States, including the Adungu, the Tube Fido, the Thumb Piano and drums. Opio not only teaches people in the United States how to play these instruments, he also makes and sells them to those interested in owning them.

2025 tour

Following the release of his latest album, Opio is back on the road again this year to treat Americans to his unique blend of traditional Ugandan music and contemporary elements.

The singer kicked off his 2025 tour with a concert that was named after the title track of his debut EP. The War Child Concert took place on February 10 at Mettabee Farm and Arts Centre in New York and according to the singer, it was a big success as it attracted a crowd of about 500 people – and people from all walks of life.

Between February 19 and 22, the Mettabee Farm and Arts Centre was also the venue for his School Break Dance and Drumming Workshop, during which he gave schoolchildren drumming and dance lessons. On March 4, Free Columbia in New York played host to his Rhythm of Uganda Concert and on April 11 he intends to thank God for his musical achievements so far when he holds a show that he has christened Worship Hub Praise Night.

Also lined up on Opio’s 2025 US touris the Rhythm of Uganda Dance and Drumming Workshop, which is slated for July 21 in Hudson, New York. On August 12, Opio will perform in front of a Ugandan crowd at the National Unity Platform Convention at the Marriott Hotel in Chicago.



