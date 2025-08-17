37 Years of Praise: Gospel artiste Mwalimu Ssozi announces first-ever concert

Ambassadors of Christ Choir (AOCC) music director, songwriter, and solo gospel artist Mwalimu Ssozi Joram is set to host his maiden concert on September 7 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Themed “This Far by Grace,” the concert will be a celebration of God’s grace throughout Mwalimu Ssozi’s 37-year journey in gospel music. He will perform alongside the Ambassadors of Christ Choir, as well as choirs from Uganda and Kenya.

Mwalimu Ssozi’s arrival at AOCC in 1997 marked a turning point for the choir. Over the years, he has composed spiritually uplifting music that has become a staple of praise and worship in churches across the region.

Speaking during a press briefing at Serena Hotel, Ssozi emphasized that the concert goes beyond music.

“This Far by Grace is more than just a concert—it’s gratitude and reflection. It’s a shame when people don’t recognize the wonders of God in their lives. I never imagined reaching where I am today. I did not plan my ministry; God made a way,” he said.

Beyond his role in AOCC, Ssozi has released 12 solo songs, including the widely loved Amahirwe ya Kabiri. He hopes the concert will not only highlight his own journey but also encourage audiences to reflect on their personal experiences of God’s grace.

The event will feature celebrated music groups such as Golden Gates Choir, Hebrews Choir, Heavenly Gates Choir, and Vision Choir, among others.

It will also mark the launch of the Mwalimu Ssozi Music Foundation, an initiative aimed at nurturing young talent, fostering a love for gospel music, and mentoring future musicians to follow his example of service and devotion.

For nearly three decades, the Ambassadors of Christ Choir has had a profound spiritual impact, boasting close to 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and attracting over 1.5 million weekly viewers across its digital platforms. As the choir’s longtime composer, vocal trainer, and music director, Mwalimu Ssozi has been the creative force behind many of its most cherished songs, including Ibyo Unyuramo, Imirindi y’Uwiteka, Nimekupata Yesu, and Yesu ni Inzira.

These songs continue to inspire believers across generations, making Ssozi’s upcoming concert not only a personal milestone but also a celebration of gospel music’s enduring power to uplift and transform lives.

