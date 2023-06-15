Govt is working on improving the copyright law – Gen Katumba

Hundreds of mourners attended the burial ceremony of the late Paul Kato Lubwama, a celebrated actor and former Rubaga South MP, yesterday at his ancestral home in Nkozi, Mpigi District.

The chief mourner and Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, who was also representing President Museveni, called for unity among artistes and assured them that the copyright law, which the late Kato Lubwama wanted to be enacted, is being worked on.

“The copyright law that has been in existence is old. Dr Hilderman brought amendments in that law to be corrected and the Leader of Opposition [in Parliament] knows that discussions are being held with the attorney general so that this law is improved. The law is to be passed and it will help all of you,” Gen Katumba Wamala told mourners.

He also added that the government is not against artistes and that it wishes everyone well.

“If you think the government doesn’t wish you well, where do you think the person who has been here calling himself ‘president’ got his wealth? It is through singing,” he said in reference to Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

The minister further urged people in the creative industry to be united, work with the ministry in which they fall so that the government comes in to help them.

Mr Kyagulanyi on the other hand said despite not being friends with the deceased, he had a lot of respect for him because they both connected in many ways.

“Personally, Kato Lubwama wasn’t my good friend but there are a lot of ways we connected with him. We both belonged to the family of artistes and family of politicians. He was uniquely controversial. He used to abuse everyone. Directly and indirectly. He didn’t fear anyone. But we loved him regardless, to understand him, you needed to be an artiste and I will continue to say that I had no problem with him whatsoever,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Kayabwe Town Council mayor Kasule Zed assured mourners that they have gazetted a road to be named after Kato Lubwama and urged his colleagues to also build a hall in his honor.

Ms Mariam Ndagire, who Kato started with in drama plays, promised that Kato’s dream of having a film city is going to be put in place and that it will be named after him. She also promised to name one of the buildings at her school of performing artists centre after the late.