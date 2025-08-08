Guys, send noodles not nudes

I have a talking T-shirt with the words: “send noodles” and a dish of what looks like “Phad Thai”, a stir-fried rice noodle dish that has graced many street food shops in Thailand. In the streets of Thailand, the tee would be unremarkable for its ubiquity. Beyond unimaginative advertising, nothing to write home about. In Uganda, it has been a source of laughter and numerous risqué jokes.

Beyond the jokes that I had always batted away, I did not really think much of this T-shirt until fairly recently when my 14-year-old daughter, Ruby, and I were talking about nudity and how young people these days are overly obsessed with sending each other racy and sometimes blatantly pornographic images. She reminded me about the T-shirt.

These racy images are popularly called “nudes” and as often happens, when the relationship goes south, some of them find their way to online platforms and with it, screaming headlines from Ugandans talking about “being united”.

Reader, especially the variety who are long in the tooth like yours truly, kindly do not be fooled into thinking this is some sort of jingoistic show of force or a national union about anything remotely important. It is about people gathering in online spaces to ogle at the nudity of the latest victim of revenge porn, blackmail or even “the hunt for dopamine and attention”.

The last category being the fellows who inexplicably leak these images and videos on their own.

This was one of those conversations a parent would rather not have with their child but they have to steady themselves, summon that inner strength and have it; because the times demand that we do. A conversation on internet safety and the vulnerability of young adults ensued.

Back in our younger days, these were not the kind of pictures that one could easily take. I cannot even imagine the thought of manoeuvring a giant Sony camera just so that one could mail a lover a few racy images. But the times, they are changing. Kanye West in that 2009 song, Digital Girl sang: “When you take the picture, cut off your face and cover up the tattoo by the waist,”.

He was ahead of his time but even he could not have predicted the ability of the mobile smart phone to put that spread of nudes on blast.

Among young, freedom loving modern couples, sharing nudes is looked at as a way to reinforce trust but most importantly, a refusal to let distance, even of a fleeting kind, render couples sexless. I do not understand it. I mean, I understand the need to have an intimacy that is defiant and dare I say, hugely liberating, but the level of trust and vulnerability it takes is not the one I see underlining a lot of relationships here.

I do not advise writing intimacy cheques, in the name of nudes, that the prevailing relationship trust cannot ever cash. When asked by your partner, do not send nudes, kindly send noodles. Also, let’s stick that on T-shirts! We might as well make some money while at this.