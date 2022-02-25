Halima Namakula’s son goes to Hollywood

Ugandan legendary singer Halima Namakula’s son Hemdee Kiwanuka is on cloud9 after teaming up with Asif Akabar and Al Bravo of AL Bravo Films to produce “Skeleton In The Closet”. The movie’s cast includes Terrace Howard of “Empire” and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Hemdee Kiwanuka who is now undoubtedly an update and sizzling film producer under 2nd Nature Films is in talks with AL Bravo Films to bring Hollywood to Kampala, Uganda with their “Skeleton In The Closet” film.

“Skeleton In The Closet”, an Al Bravo Films production, is led by Oscars nominee Terrence Dashon Howard and Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. the movie also stars Clifton Powell from the movie Ray and Valery M. Ortiz of 2 Minutes of Fame.

Al Bravo Films also features in the post-production on an action movie Mojave Diamonds starring Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Donald Cerrone, and Chael Sonnen.

Hemdee Kiwanuka, Asif Akabar, and Al Bravo’s “Skeleton In The Closet” movie is about the spirit of La Llorona granting a costly wish to the parents of a child by curing her of cancer.

In saving the child, the mother of the child suffers the consequences by losing her beloved husband and becoming more evil until she pledges her allegiance to La Llorona.

The father (Howard) spirals down the path of self-destruction after borrowing hard money from a ruthless mobster to pay the hospital bills for his daughter.

“Skeleton In The Closet” is being directed by Lance Kawas from a script by Koji Steven Sakai and Joshua A. Cohen. The original story comes from Al Bravo.

The much-anticipated project producers are; Al Bravo, Asif Akbar, Sakai, Colin Bates, Stan Erdreich, Monica R. Cooper, Hemdee Kiwanuka, and Niko Foster.

Hemdee also recognizes the special works towards the project from other crew members like; director, writer, and on-screen talents.

