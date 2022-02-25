Halima Namakula’s son goes to Hollywood

Hemdee Kiwanuka with Terrace Howard

What you need to know:

Hemdee Kiwanuka, Asif Akabar, and Al Bravo’s “Skeleton In The Closet” movie is about the spirit of La Llorona granting a costly wish to the parents of a child by curing her

Ugandan legendary singer Halima Namakula’s son Hemdee Kiwanuka is on cloud9 after teaming up with Asif Akabar and Al Bravo of AL Bravo Films to produce “Skeleton In The Closet”. The movie’s cast includes Terrace Howard of “Empire” and Cuba Gooding Jr.

