Harry Lwanga back on stage with Suubi

Harry II ‘The Lungfishman’ Lwanga has quietly been on the music scene for decades. At almost 55 years, Lwanga, originally a self-professed bassist, now rides as an acoustic guitarist. On his circuit of experience, he boasts of working with the greatest artistes in Uganda such as Elly Wamala, Hope Mukasa, Moses Matovu, Frank Mbalire, as well as Frank Morel, with whom they began a drive to put Jazz music on the Ugandan scene with their group Blue Moon Jazz.

Lwanga was also a co-founder of the erstwhile Misty Jazz with Mbalire and Matovu. He has shared the same stage with Maurice Kirya, Isaiah Katumwa and countless other artistes, quite apart from a stint as a writer and music critique for the City Beat. He is also a self-published poet. One might quite wonder how it is that he is so unsung!

The Lungfishman, as he calls himself, because, as he says, he is of The Mamba clan, is a very soft-spoken man. One might even say, he is shy. But he writes some really powerful music. Having been a teacher of English and Literature, as well as History and Christian Religious Education, one might not expect less. So when you listen to him, you tend to be reminded of the likes of Geoffrey Oryema and perhaps a little Samite Mulondo, but with hints of Elly Wamala, whom Lwanga thinks have had an influence on him along the way. He is a very soulful singer-songwriter!

In the last few years, Harry has had a couple of concerts at The Uganda National Theatre, the first of which was a solo gig titled My Guitar and I and the follow up in which he introduced his very talented daughter, in Unveiling KaRungi. The Lungfishman says he prefers National Theater because it is the right place for the right arts to be performed.

“When the time is right and I feel comfortable about it, maybe I will brave the bigger dream of having a concert at Kampala Serena Hotel. But for now, it is the National Theatre.”

Lwanga says he has quietly made his mark.