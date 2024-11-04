Heat rave delivers much more than performances

Yes, the venue might have bee small, but it offered the perfect ambiance for this kind of concert which was more than just performances.

Aptly called the Dancehall Heat Rave, the event brought together dancehall enthusiasts for a night of thrilling performances, fierce competition, and unforgettable moments, including an exhilarating dance competition judged by the renowned Ritah Dancehall.

Contestants showcased their skills for a chance to win a coveted opportunity to perform alongside Dexta Daps, a Jamaican artiste who is slated to perform in Uganda on December 14. With cash prizes at stake, the competition was fierce, and the energy at the venue was intense as dancers brought their A-game, captivating the audience with their moves.

Away from the dancers, performances were everything spectacular, including Lydia Jazmine, Nutty Neithan, Dax Vibez and Vampino, while Naselow Da Don, DJ Tony, DJ Kash Pro, Lito and DJ Denno were at their best with the mixes, not diverting from the theme of dancehall while Sheila Salta, Jokwiz and Adele Kiele were the emcees at this event.

Each act delivered high-energy performances that had the crowd on their feet, but Ziza Bafana truly stole the show. His dynamic stage presence and energy on the stage solidified his status as a dancehall legend, leaving the audience in admiration.

The Party Pipo’s dance set was also a joy to watch as their effortless dance moves were infectious to some people in the crowd who attempted them but in vain.

Rita Dancehall and Uncle Walter did not miss out also, showing the participants how it is supposed to be done.

At around 11pm, Beenie Gunter came through. This was a defining moment for him. All the month’s rehearsals and hard work were to be witnessed in just hours.

His image up on the stage forced the crowd to cheer him on. His emotions could not let him start immediately. Taking a few seconds to digest the love from the crowd, Beenie finally pulled himself together and did what brought him on stage. Before diving into every song, he first free-styled it.

Among the songs he did included Tubayo, Olina Work, Wato, Njewulila, Seekle Down and No Letting Go alongside Lydia Jazmine.