Hemdee Kiwanuka unleashes star-studded action thriller this Halloween

Ugandan-born actor and producer Hemdee Kiwanuka is once again cementing his place in global cinema with the release of his highly anticipated action thriller, The Wrecker, which hits U.S. theaters on October 31, 2025, just in time for Halloween.

Produced in association with Chasing Butterflies and ITN, the film assembles a heavyweight cast of Hollywood stars, including Tyrese Gibson, Harvey Keitel, Danny Trejo, Mena Suvari, and Chad Michael Collins, with rising actor Niko Foster leading the charge.

Directed by acclaimed action filmmaker Art Camacho, The Wrecker follows Tony (Foster), a former Marine who tries to rebuild his life as a mechanic until his brother (Collins) makes a costly mistake that entangles them in a violent clash with a ruthless crime syndicate. With his back against the wall, Tony must rely on his tactical training to protect his family and fight for survival.

Gibson takes on the role of Detective Boswell, Keitel stars as the feared mob boss Dante, Suvari appears as Cheryl, and Trejo portrays Eduardo. The cast is rounded out by Oleg Prudius, Doug Jeffery, and Ego Mikitas.

Behind the camera, Kiwanuka worked alongside international producers Al Bravo, Mike Pizzimenti, Colin Bates, and Eduard Osipov, with executive production credits going to Foster, Stuart Allson, and Elias Axume. Distribution is being handled by AMP for foreign sales, Quiver for domestic rights, and Seismic for U.S. theatrical release, while SeaFilm Entertainment provided P&A financing.

“The Wrecker is a bold, action-packed story that combines powerful performances, gripping storytelling, and explosive sequences,” said Kiwanuka. “It’s a project I am deeply proud of, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it this Halloween.”

Known for pushing boundaries in his career, Kiwanuka has steadily built a reputation for producing standout projects that merge Hollywood flair with international collaboration. With The Wrecker, he looks set to deliver one of 2025’s most adrenaline-charged cinema experiences.

Fans of high-octane thrillers can mark their calendars: October 31, 2025, when The Wrecker roars into theaters nationwide.



